Clemson’s top cornerback makes NFL draft decision

Clemson’s top cornerback is returning for his senior season.

Derion Kendrick announced on Instagram Monday night that he has made his NFL choice and is returning for one more year. Kendrick posted a picture with the caption “one mo” on Instagram and a source confirmed that Kendrick is indeed returning to school. Kendrick started eight games for the Tigers this past season, leading Clemson in pass breakups with six.

He also had 17 tackles, one sack, an interception and a fumble recovery that he returned 66 yards for a touchdown.

Kendrick was projected to be a late first round pick in this year’s NFL draft by some. ESPN”s Todd McShay has Kendrick at No. 32 overall in his latest mock draft, which will now need to be updated.

The Rock Hill native arrived at Clemson as a five-star recruit. He started his college career at receiver, before switching to cornerback prior to his sophomore season.

Kendrick has been named All-ACC both years he has played defense, earning first-team honors this past season as a junior and second-team honors as a sophomore.

With Kendrick back, Clemson’s top four corners are expected back as he will be joined by Andrew Booth, Sheridan Jones and Mario Goodrich. The Tigers have at least 10 starters back on defense, and safety Nolan Turner could also return.