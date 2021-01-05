Clemson University
Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence finishes as runner-up in Heisman race
Clemson’s wait for a Heisman trophy winner continues.
Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished second in Heisman voting, it was revealed Tuesday night. The award is given annually to the best player in college football.
Lawrence is the runner-up behind Alabama senior receiver DeVonta Smith, who had 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
Lawrence was only the second Clemson player to be named a Heisman finalist. He missed two games in the 2020 regular season but still completed nearly 70% of his passes for 2,753 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He had seven rushing scores.
Former Tigers QB Deshaun Watson named a Heisman finalist twice, finishing as the runner-up in 2016 and third in 2015.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made his pitch for Lawrence several times late in the season, including prior to the Sugar Bowl.
“To me, he’s the epitome of the Heisman in every regard,” Swinney said. “You’re talking about a guy that lost Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson, and Justyn Ross for the whole year. And he’s thrown for more yards than any team in the history of Clemson this year. Unbelievable what he’s done.”
Lawrence finished his career 34-2 as a starter. He is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft.
“There’s some amazing, amazing young football players out there, college football players, that are very deserving of the Heisman. Absolutely,” Swinney said. “But the best player in the country is Trevor Lawrence. And to me, it’s not close.”
Who is the Heisman named after?
The Heisman trophy is named after John Heisman, a former college football coach who was born in 1869.
Heisman coached at several schools, including Clemson. He went 19-3-2 in four seasons leading the Tigers, helping Clemson to three conference championships in his four years.
Heisman was named the first athletic director of the Downtown Athletic Club of New York City in 1930. He organized and founded the Touchdown Club of New York, and later the National Football Coaches Association.
Heisman organized a voting system to determine the best college football player in the country, and in 1935, the first Downtown Athletic Club Award was given to Chicago’s Jay Berwanger.
Heisman died of pneumonia in 1936 before the second award was given out. Officers of the Downtown Athletic Club unanimously voted to rename the DAC Award the Heisman Memorial Trophy that year in honor of Heisman.
