No. 19 Clemson hoops rallies past NC State in overtime

Clemson’s Clyde Trapp, right, drives against North Carolina State’s DJ Funderburk, left, during an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) AP

Clemson trailed by as many as nine points in the second half Tuesday night against N.C. State basketball before battling back for a critical 74-70 overtime win at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining to tie the game at 62 and send it to overtime. From there, Clemson outscored the Wolfpack 12-8 in the extra period.

With the win, Clemson improves to 9-1 (3-1). N.C. State falls to 6-2 (2-1) with the loss.

Clemson leading scorer Aamir Simms got off to a slow start but came to life in overtime. He made only one field goal in regulation before scoring two in the extra period.

Honor led all scorers with 21 points. N.C. State’s DJ Funderburk paced the Wolfpack with 20.