Tony Elliott is newest $2 million man as Clemson assistants receive new deals

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott joined the $2 million club on Thursday after a raise was approved by the Clemson board of trustees.

Elliott received a bump from $1.7 million to $2 million annually. His new deal begins July 1 and runs through Jan. 31, 2026.

There were only five assistants in the country who received at least $2 million in 2020. One of those was Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who made $2.4 million.

Clemson passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter also received a raise Thursday, receiving an increase from $590,000 to $615,000.

Former Tigers star running back C.J. Spiller also joined Clemson’s staff officially. Spiller will make $300,000 per year.

All other Clemson assistants had one year added to their deals but did not receive raises.