Clemson pounds Syracuse for second straight impressive ACC win

Clemson guard Clyde Trapp (0) comes up with a loose ball past Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III (11) during first half action at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday, February 6, 2021. ACC Pool/Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider ACC pool/The Clemson Insider

Whatever issues were hindering Clemson during its three-game losing skid last month, it’s safe to say the Tigers have figured them out.

Clemson handled Syracuse 78-61 Saturday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum, earning their second straight impressive win against a Hall of Fame coach.

The Tigers led by 20 at the half and held a double digit lead the final 26 minutes of the game. The victory comes four days after Clemson beat North Carolina 63-50.