Clemson cornerback, former four-star recruit, enters transfer portal

Clemson lost another player Tuesday night as cornerback LeAnthony Williams entered the transfer portal.

Williams, who just completed his redshirt junior year, appeared in 11 games in 2020. He had 12 tackles.

The Georgia native signed with Clemson for the class of 2017 as a four-star recruit. He picked Clemson over Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and others.

Williams is the fifth Clemson player to enter the transfer portal since the Tigers lost to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, joining Jordan Williams, Nyles Pinckney, Mike Jones Jr. and Kaleb Boateng.

Jordan Williams is now at Virginia Tech, while Nyles Pinckney is at Minnesota. Jones Jr. and Boateng haven’t announced where they are transferring to.

Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019.
