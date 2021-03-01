Dabo Swinney speaks to why Derion Kendrick is no longer with Clemson’s program

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the Derion Kendrick situation for the first time following Monday’s practice, addressing the fact that the star cornerback is no longer with the team

Kendrick has yet to enter the transfer portal, according to a source, but he won’t be returning to Clemson.

The Rock Hill native could enter the NFL’s supplemental draft or transfer.

“Really not much to say about that other than he’s not with us anymore, but also to say I love D.K.,” Swinney said. “Man, he’s a young man that I’ve always loved as a football player. He’s got a really good heart. He’s never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes there just needs to be a change.”

Kendrick was a first-team All-ACC player last season after appearing in nine games, with eight starts. He signed with Clemson in the class of 2018 as a five-star recruit from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill.

Clemson Tigers cornerback Deion Kendrick celebrates his sack of Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish faced off in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Kendrick started his college career as a receiver, before switching to defense in the spring of 2019. He earned second-team All-ACC honors that year, before being named first-team All-ACC in 2020.

“Just so thankful I had the opportunity to help him and hopefully make a difference for him these past three years. Thankful for all of his contributions to our team and our program,” Swinney said. “Will be pulling for him wherever his next stop is and always be here for him.”

History in the ‘love shack’

Kendrick missed time last season due to discipline multiple times, including sitting out the Nov. 28 win over Pitt. Swinney said after that game that Kendrick was in the “love shack.”

“Just a little team discipline with him. I love DK, actually, he’s one of my favorites. The Bible says the greatest form of discipline is love. So just put him in the love shack this weekend. Hopefully he’ll respond the right way.”

Earlier in the 2020 season, Kendrick did not start the season opener against Wake Forest for an undisclosed reason. He came off the bench the following week against The Citadel.

“He just didn’t start the game,” Swinney said of Kendrick then. “Obviously DK is as good a player as there is out there. I wouldn’t call it discipline. I would call it a little bit of love. Just loving him up. I think discipline is the greatest form of love and (cornerbacks coach) Mike (Reed) does a great job with those guys.”

Kendrick was projected by some to be a first round pick in this year’s NFL draft, despite struggling in the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State as Justin Fields and the Buckeyes passed for 385 yards against the Tigers. However, he opted to return for his senior season, a decision that surprised many.

Swinney said last year that Kendrick needed to do a better job from an accountability standpoint moving forward.

“DK’s a great kid, but we want him to be accountable in every area,” Swinney said. “Academics, tutors, study hall. You name it. All of it. It all matters. He got himself in a little bit of a hole this summer, but he’s dug himself out. He’s coming on, but we can’t have mistakes like that.”

Clemson started spring practice last Wednesday and has held four workouts so far, including Monday.

With Kendrick no longer on the team, Andrew Booth, Sheridan Jones and Mario Goodrich are Clemson’s top returning corners.

