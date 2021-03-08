Clemson practice observations: What stood out from Monday’s workout

The media was allowed to view about 45 minutes of Clemson’s practice on Monday as the Tigers continue their workouts this spring.

Monday’s practice was Clemson’s eighth of the spring and the second the media was allowed to view. Here is what stood out:

Only two quarterbacks

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is still in protocol and missed Monday’s practice. Freshman QBs Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor are not on campus yet. That left starter D.J. Uiagalelei and redshirt freshman Hunter Helms as the only quarterbacks at Monday’s practice. Punter Will Spiers also took some snaps, but it’s definitely strange seeing only two QBs at practice.

Helms coming along

Speaking of Helms, he looks confident and appears to be making the most of his extra opportunities. Helms was accurate on short and deep passes. He is getting plenty of reps right now with Phommachanh out. The West Columbia native was 9-for-12 passing for 77 yards and two touchdowns last year.

New punt returner

Clemson needs a new punt returner with Amari Rodgers off to the NFL. Plenty of guys are getting a look, including freshman running back Will Shipley and star receiver Justyn Ross. Running backs coach C.J. Spiller, who was a great return man during his playing days for the Tigers, was working with the returners.

Update on receivers

Joseph Ngata finally looks healthy and could be ready for a breakout year. He didn’t appear to be slowed by any of the nagging injuries that kept him off the field much of last year and ran good routes. As for another receiver who battled an injury last year — Justyn Ross is a difference maker and should be one of the best receivers in the country in 2021 if he’s cleared to return to the field. Ross is big, strong, fast, has great hands and will be a matchup nightmare in his new position in the slot. He stands out as the best receiver on the roster, despite missing all of last year after having surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine.

E.J. Williams, Ngata and Ross were the top three receivers with Frank Ladson out. Ajou Ajou is another guy who caught my eye. The Canada native arrived at Clemson raw and has been working on his consistency. It appeared as though he was running in slow motion at times last year. However, it seems that the game is slowing down for him. After getting in and out of his breaks quickly and coming up with the catch during one route on Monday, Dabo Swinney let Ajou know that he was please. If Ajou continues to come along he has the chance to be a difference maker for the Tigers before his career is over.