Why Clemson’s Travis Etienne believes he is worthy of being a first-round draft pick

Only one running back was picked in the first round of each of the past two NFL Drafts, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire going No. 32 overall in 2020 and Josh Jacobs being picked No. 24 overall the previous year.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne, the two-time ACC Player of the Year and the conference’s all-time leading rusher, is hoping to follow suit in 2021.

Etienne worked out at Clemson’s on campus pro day Thursday and was timed at 4.41 in the 40-yard dash by NFL scouts. (Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor was the only running back faster at last year’s NFL Combine. He was drafted in the early second round.)

The speedy Etienne said he thinks he’s worthy of being a first-round pick.

“I’m one of the best skill guys in the draft. I’m able to do it all. I feel like I add that component to take teams to the next tier,” Etienne said. “I feel like me being in the game, I just possess a lot of things that are God-given that most guys don’t possess.”

Etienne, who was named an All-American in 2020, averaged 7.2 yards per carry over the course of his career.

As a senior this past season he rushed for 914 yards and had 588 receiving yards. The Louisiana native, who played in an option offense in high school, leaves Clemson as a complete back who can beat you with a handoff, out of the backfield or on special teams.

“You see on the film I’m able to be out there three downs,” Etienne said. “I’m able to play special teams. So just being able to impact the team each and every down I feel like is what makes me different and worthy of the first round.”

Wide receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell also went through pro day at Clemson on Thursday.

Etienne, Rodgers, Powell, offensive tackle Jackson Carman and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were all invited to the NFL Combine. However, the event won’t take place centrally this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawrence, who is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, did his own private workout last month ahead of surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

Carman did not participate in Clemson’s pro day. He said Thursday that he is “dealing with a lot of different things coming off the end of the season,” declining to offer specifics. Carman will hold his own private workout for scouts next month.

Rodgers and Powell had exceptional seasons last year, with Rodgers catching 77 passes for 1,020 yards and Powell adding 53 catches for 882 yards. Rodgers and Powell both were clocked at 4.51 in the 40 on Thursday.

“You’re getting a winner,” Rodgers said of what he will bring to a team. “I’ve won at the highest level at every point in my career, and I don’t plan on stopping now. I’m going to do whatever it takes to help the team that I go to win and to help myself be successful. I’m going to be the hardest worker on the team.”

Rodgers also worked some at running back on Thursday after a request from some NFL teams.

Rodgers, who played running back early on in his high school career, said teams wanted to see him catch the ball out of the backfield. He plans to play receiver at the next level, but could also be used at running back some.

As for what he feels he showed teams: “Just how fast I am in everything, how quick, how explosive I play. With my 40 showing my true speed ... and with my route running just showing my get off and how fast I come off the ball.”