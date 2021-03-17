Top Clemson cornerback target details what he’s looking for in a college

Clemson is thin at cornerback and the Tigers are hoping to remedy that in the 2022 recruiting class.

One target they have a good shot with is Toriano Pride (5-11, 172) of St. Louis. He’s a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 14th nationally among corners. Clemson is in his top seven along with Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Missouri and Oregon.

“A few months ago, coach Mike Reed offered me from Clemson. Ever since then we’ve just built a real good relationship,” Pride said. “I’ve built a relationship with Coach (Brent) Venables and I’ve talked with Coach (Dabo) Swinney. They’ve made me feel like a priority. I really like Clemson.”

Pride said he plays all of the secondary positions for his high school. That has been duly noted for Reed, who wants him for corner while appreciating his overall versatility.

“One thing Coach Reed tells me a lot is he likes how I can play a lot of different positions, how he can move me around in the secondary,” Pride said. “That’s probably the main thing. They said they really like my technique and my speed. My speed is before everything, but they also like my technique and my physicality.”

Pride said from what he’s seen of Clemson and heard from the coaches, he has to give the Tigers strong consideration moving forward.

“They are very high on my list right now,” Pride said. “I don’t look at any school more than other schools because I haven’t taken any official visits or seen the coaches in person. But I really like them because I like how it’s always a family-first team, how Coach Swinney runs the program. And the chance I would have at the school because they are very low at my position.”

Pride has family in Greenville, so he’s familiar with the Upstate of South Carolina. He also has been to Clemson recently. Last month he stopped by to check out the campus after playing in a seven-on-seven event in Myrtle Beach.

“I really liked the campus,” he said. “It’s like a little college town. There’s not too much to do. It seemed like a nice little town.”

Pride said he will return to Clemson for the spring game April 3. He is also planning to visit his other favorites once the dead period is over. Those visits will help him check the boxes of what he’s most looking for in the school he will choose.

“When I get on campus and get in front of the coaches, does it make me feel like home,” Pride said. “All my offers except one are a few hours away from home, so I want to feel like home when I’m at the school — that and playing time, really. If I feel like home when I’m at the school, do I get a good vibe with my position coach and playing time?”

Pride plans to make his decision around June. He will sign in December and will be an early graduate.