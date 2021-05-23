Clemson locks in ACC baseball tournament seed. Here’s the schedule for Charlotte

The Clemson baseball team Saturday for the regular-season finale against Duke. Clemson Athletics

Clemson will need a deep run in this year’s ACC baseball tournament — and perhaps win it all — to give the Tigers a spot in this year’s NCAA postseason.

The Tigers dropped to 24-26 overall and 16-20 in ACC play this weekend with a weekend sweep at the hands of Duke.

The Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament starts Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte. It starts with pool-play format that leads into a four-team, single-elimination round to determine the league champion.

On Tuesday through Friday, each team plays one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool. The four teams with the best records from their respective pools advance to Saturday’s semifinal games, with the winners playing Sunday in the championship.

Atlantic Division champion Notre Dame and Coastal Division champion Georgia Tech are the tournament’s top two seeds.

ACC tournament pools

Pool A: No. 1 Notre Dame (29-10 overall, 25-10 ACC); No. 8 Virginia (27-22, 18-18); No. 12 Virginia Tech (27-23, 16-20).

Pool B: No. 2 Georgia Tech (28-21, 21-15); No. 7 Louisville (27-21, 16-16); No. 11 Clemson (24-26, 16-20).

Pool C: No. 3 NC State (28-15, 19-14); No. 6 North Carolina (26-24, 18-18); No. 10 Pitt (22-19, 16-17).

Pool D: No. 4 Miami (32-17, 20-15); No. 5 Florida State (29-21, 20-16); No. 9 Duke (28-20, 16-17).

ACC tournament game schedule, TV info

All games available via streaming on ACC Network Extra. TV is via each market’s regional sports network unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 11 Clemson, 11 a.m.

No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Pitt, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 9 Duke, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Clemson, 7 p.m.

Thursday

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Duke, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 7 Louisville, 3 p.m.

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Pitt, 7 p.m.

Friday

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Virginia, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Florida State, 3 p.m.

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 6 North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sunday

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)