From Clemson to an SEC rival: Derion Kendrick to join Georgia Bulldogs, reports say

Former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick has found a new place to finish his college football career.

Both 247Sports and Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that Kendrick is transferring to Georgia — confirming an AJC report last week that said the move was in the works. He’ll enroll in Athens in the next 24 hours, according to the 247Sports report. He will have two more years of eligibility with the extra year because of COVID-19.

Georgia and Clemson kick off the 2021 football season in a game that will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Kendrick and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert are both on their way to join Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs, according to Tuesday reports.

In February, Clemson announced that Kendrick wasn’t on the roster, but the school never confirmed whether or not the senior’s departure was discipline-related. Kendrick recently told the On Campus with JB & Sciggy podcast that he wasn’t in school because of family obligations and “didn’t have too much communication” about it with the Clemson coach staff.

He did miss time last season due to discipline issues, including sitting out the Nov. 28 win over Pitt.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wished Kendrick the best for the future.

“Man, he’s a young man that I’ve always loved as a football player. He’s got a really good heart,” Swinney said before the start of spring practice. “He’s never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes there just needs to be a change.”

In March, Kendrick was charged with gun and drug violations in his hometown of Rock Hill, according to officials and police records. Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department said Kendrick was asleep with a gun in his lap, court records show. Kendrick was issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana after a small amount of the drug was found and seized, Chavis said.

Those charges were still pending as of late May.

Kendrick signed with Clemson in the class of 2018 as a five-star recruit from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill and was a productive player for the Tigers.

Kendrick started his college career as a receiver, before switching to defense in the spring of 2019. He earned second-team All-ACC honors that year, before being named first-team All-ACC in 2020.

According to Dawgnation.com, Kendrick would be expected to compete for playing time immediately. UGA lost Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel and Tyson Campbell to this year’s NFL Draft.

Georgia players report back to campus and start offseason workouts in early June.