Four kickoff times announced for Clemson football’s 2021 season

After a prime-time start to the season, Clemson football will have a pair of afternoon games as the Tigers learned kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2021 season on Thursday.

The Tigers open the season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for a highly-anticipated matchup against Georgia on Sept. 4 with a 7:30 p.m. start. That game will be on ABC.

The Tigers’ home opener will be 5 p.m. Sept. 11 against South Carolina State and carried on ACC Network. Clemson’s ACC opener is set the following week at home against Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN or ABC.

Clemson also learned that its Friday, Oct. 15 matchup at Syracuse will be a 7 p.m. start.

Clemson 2021 football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. Georgia (at Charlotte), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 11 vs. South Carolina State, 5 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sept. 18 vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN or ABC)

Sept. 25 at N.C. State

Oct. 2 vs. Boston College

Oct. 15 at Syracuse, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 23 at Pittsburgh

Oct. 30 vs. Florida State

Nov. 6 at Louisville

Nov. 13 vs. Connecticut

Nov. 20 vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 27 at South Carolina