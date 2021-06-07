Clemson ‘family’ unites to help a fellow Tiger in need through golf

Former Clemson basketball player and event organizer Wayne Buckingham (right) present former Tigers men’s basketball coach and current Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis with an award during the second annual golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, June 7, 2021 at at Cross Creek Golf Course in Seneca, S.C. Courtesy of Tim Bourret

From a young age, Wayne “Big Buck” Buckingham’s mother preached to her son that if you see a need, you do what you can to fulfill it.

When it came time for him to go to college, he found that same kind of belief system and love for people at Clemson. Long after Buckingham graduated, the Georgia native is still dedicating his life to helping others through his company, W.A.B. Sports. Most recently, that’s included helping former Clemson Tigers.

Buckingham makes it a point to stay updated on how former Tigers players are doing. Some are doing well, while others have suffered from physical ailments. Knowing he had to do something, the former Tigers basketball player decided to create an annual golf benefit tournament.

This year’s event, held at at Cross Creek Golf Course in Seneca, was dedicated to Brian Mance to cap off alumni weekend.

Part of the Clemson family

The inaugural golf tournament in August was for Sharone Wright. The former Tigers power forward was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and had his left leg amputated in January 2020. From there, Buckingham decided to keep it going, bringing Mance’s story into the spotlight this year.

In 2016, Mance, who was known for being both a return specialist and “ball hawk” in the secondary for Clemson in the early 2000s, was diagnosed with neurosarcoidosis, a long-term disease of the central nervous system, which encompasses the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. Mance, who was the defensive backs coach at Wofford at the time, began getting headaches, leading to continuous trips to the hospital and countless tests until doctors discovered the autoimmune disease in Mance’s body two weeks later. He became paralyzed and, while he’s now in remission, Mance is in a wheelchair.

Without hesitation, Buckingham and many other past Clemson players and coaching staff members went back to work in organizing the next charity golf tournament for Mance.

Former Tigers women’s basketball coach Jim Davis commended Buckingham on his ability to organize the event.

“He’s not just a big body, he’s got a big heart,” said Davis, who has agreed to be an ambassador for the tournament along with former men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis and. What he did for Sheron Wright last year and what he’s doing for Brian this year is just phenomenal.” “Just a great event and so pleased to be a part of it.”

Stripes over sports

The event wasn’t exclusive to just football players. Former Clemson men’s basketball player Grayson Marshall made it clear that while the playing surfaces differed during their times, the Tigers’ stripes never changed from sport to sport.

“When you’re a part of Clemson, you just fall into a family type atmosphere,” he said, “so I think when somebody in the family has a need, if we can address it, I think it’s something that we just do, and I think we do a really good job of it.”

Marshall considers himself an assist guy, which was obvious to anyone who ever saw him play. He left Clemson as the all-time assists leader with 857 between 1984-88. He also still holds the record for assists in a single game (20), set in 1985, in a season with 262 (1985-86) and assists average (7.02). These days, he’s assisting others through service.

“When somebody has unfortunate circumstances, I think it behooves us to make sure that you have an empathetic heart to give back,” Marshall said. “So anytime I can give back is one but being able to do that to a former player here along with these great guys that I went to school with and some that I didn’t go to school with makes it that much more rewarding.”

Mance couldn’t make it to the golf tournament in person, but spoke with media virtually. He continues to improve physically, noting how his evaluation numbers during physical therapy have gone up. He’s been working on standing for the past three months.

“Every goal that they set for me weekly, if I don’t double it, I actually do better,” Mance added.

As well as the physical side has been going, he admits the mental aspect of recovery can be a battle.

“I went from a guy, drinking smoothies every morning, working out during my lunch break as a coach, just doing all these things: running around with the guys, stretching to being someone that needs help to do a lot now,” Mance said. “Mentally, it’s really tough.”

That’s where having the Clemson family comes in handy, not to mention encouragement from the coach of the Mance family and Brian’s wife, Torrun.

“You go to work every day. You don’t look at progress,” he said. You just keep working, keep working until you reach your goals. That’s kind of where I am right now, and it means a lot to have someone that understands that, a lot of people that understand that. We kind of know how to talk to each other as athletes, how to get each other going and keep going.”

Offering emotional support

With everything Mance has gone through, what’s impressed Buckingham the most is the never-give-up attitude. Brian Mance attended his son’s graduation recently and still makes time to toss around the football with him.

“Most people lay down and feel sorry (for) themselves. Brian is pushing,” Buckingham said. “He said he’s going to walk again. I always say that’s that athlete in him, the drive. … You’ve got to love it, man. You’ve got to love his spirit.”

That spirit was the focal point of Monday’s get-together, reconnecting former teammates and schoolmates one more time as they gathered at Cross Creek Golf Course. Various items were being auctioned off, including autographed footballs and basketballs, Perry Tuttle’s autographed Sports Illustrated magazine from January 11, 1992, in addition to an autographed photo of Levon Kirkland, who also made an appearance Monday.

Some, like Marshall, hadn’t met Mance yet, but planned to make an introduction. Buckingham flashed a quick smile when mentioning how he spoke with Mance on Sunday. It doesn’t take a personal relationship, however, for anyone associated with Clemson to rally together.

“I think it’s more than just wearing a jersey or playing in a stadium or gym that makes you a Clemson Tiger,” Marshall said. “I think it’s everything that goes along with that: the memory, the lasting impression that you get, that you leave with somebody is the most important thing.”