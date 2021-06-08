A fate worth fighting for: Clemson hurdlers in nationals without cloud of uncertainty

After dealing with having the men’s track and field program discontinued then reinstated in a matter of months, Clemson hurdlers (from left to right) Devon Brooks, Giano Roberts and Lafranz Campbell become the Tigers’ second-ever trio to qualify for the NCAA outdoor national championship in the 110-meter hurdles. Clemson Athletics

Devon Brooks couldn’t believe his eyes.

While preparing to run the second heat of the 110-meter hurdles in late May at the NCAA track and field east regional quarterfinals, he stared at the scoreboard, in awe of Clemson teammate Giano Roberts’ time. In his regional debut with the Tigers, Roberts finished second in the first heat and eventually fourth overall with an all-conditions lifetime best time of 13.44 seconds.

“When I saw that time, I was like, oh my God,” he said. “I know what needs to be done now.”

Brooks, Roberts and fellow hurdles teammate Lafranz Campbell have all been competitive with one another, so seeing Roberts’ time pushed Campbell and Brooks to make sure the newcomer didn’t go to nationals alone in the event.

The two older Tigers both ran the second heat in 13.53 seconds, with Brooks getting the edge over Campbell (13.522 to 13.526) for sixth and seventh place, qualifying for the NCAA national outdoor championships. It’s only the second time in Clemson history that three hurdlers earned spots in the same season on the big stage.

The 110-meter hurdles semifinal race is set for 6:02 p.m. Wednesday at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene.

“I think they mesh well,” Tigers director of track and field Mark Elliott said. “They wish each other the best. I mean, they want to outdo each other, and of course their competitors and obviously they’re talented kids. That’s why they’re here. It’s a testament to them, and coach Lennox (Graham), who is the event coach, does a very good job.”

The moment of elation was deeper than just reaching nationals. It was the rainbow at the end of a stormy season that essentially took the whole school year to let up.

Losing the Clemson program

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed all spring athletes of a full season and put athletic programs across the country in jeopardy. For some, it was gymnastics or swimming.

At Clemson, it was the men’s track and field team. On Nov. 5, the university announced it would discontinue the program at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Athletic director Dan Radakovich said it was “in the best long-term interest of Clemson Athletics.”

Athletes received a text message from Elliott about a meeting, where they learned the news.

“This is my first year at Clemson, so coming in, I was just looking forward to getting stuff started,” said Roberts, who transferred in from Monroe College. “Then unfortunately the program got cut last November and I’m like, ‘I just got here. This makes no sense.’ ”

In many ways, Brooks could relate. His first year at Clemson was spoiled by the pandemic. Now in his second year with the Tigers, he was told it would be his last.

The Limestone College transfer did his best to remain positive. He spoke with Campbell, who’s been at Clemson the longest, about the next best course of action. Both were on track to graduate in May but had another year of eligibility left.

“I would call Laffy (Lafranz) like what are you trying to do because I didn’t know, because I’m about to graduate,” Brooks said. “I graduate this year as well, so I was like what do I do? I didn’t even know what to do.”

Questions plagued Brooks’ mind, but Campbell’s best advice was to control what they could control. That meant performing as best as they could, but also fighting for their place at Clemson.

Tigers take action

The Tigers athletes, both male and female, began a course of action and hired a lawyer. Social media pages were created, too, as the group did everything it could to raise awareness and change the men’s track and field program’s looming fate.

“We’re just working hard, having our Zoom calls,” Roberts said. “We even had a march going over to the president’s house to make noise about how it’s unfair and not what we want.”

On top of fighting for the men’s program, the Tigers still had fall workouts to complete. That time on the track allowed them to focus on the sports that brought them all together. No one wanted to think about what was coming in June, so they gave all they had every time they got on the track.

It got to a point, however, where the chances of bringing back the program looked bleak.

“I was just working hard, working hard so if it doesn’t fall through that I go professional, I would be able to transfer with a good time knowing that I’ve already competed for Clemson and did my time and did my best,” Campbell said. “It just pushed me to work harder.”

Brooks is normally one of the more upbeat and optimistic people on the team, but he wasn’t immune from lingering feelings of doubt. Hanging up his cleats at this point wasn’t an option. He knew he still wanted to run, so in April, he entered his name in the transfer portal and began talking to other coaches.

Hope restored

As fate would have it, Clemson on Aprill 22 announced it would reinstate the men’s track and field program. The team was headed to UCF for a meet when a wave of relief and excitement overcame the squad.

“I felt like it was over with, and I waited long enough and I wanted to make sure I had another place to go,” Brooks said. “It came back just in time.”

The weight had been lifted off everyone’s shoulders and allowed Brooks, Campbell and Roberts to do some self-reflection. All battled with one form of injury or another. Roberts is still struggling with lingering shin injuries. At the same time, they all agreed they weren’t performing to the standard they held for themselves.

Having the program reinstated gave each a renewed sense of motivation — no one held back when regionals rolled around. For Roberts, since the event was completed with a wind reading above the legal limit of 2.0 meters per second, that meant becoming the third-fastest 110-meter hurdler in Clemson program history. The sophomore also qualified for nationals as part of the Tigers’ 4x100 relay.

“When I recruited Giano here, I knew Giano is coming from a very good family,” Elliott said. “His uncle won the NCAA championship before in the 800 meters, so I know very well. I know he knows what competing is and how to compete at the highest level, so it was just a matter of time and he got it.”

Competing at the outdoor nationals on Wednesday will be a first for Campbell, Brooks and Roberts. Where some might be overwhelmed by the mere thought of the big moment, if this season has taught them nothing else, it’s how to focus.

They’ve overcome plenty of physical, mental and emotional obstacles over the past seven months and are ready to reap the benefits.

“We’re not going to let anyone beat us,” Campbell said. “Just that competitive nature and the mindset that you are the best no matter what. If someone beats you on the day, it’s probably because you’re not at your best on the day. But you’re going in with the mindset that you are the best.

“I just take away from this season that no matter what you can do whatever you put your mind to.”

NCAA Outdoor National Championship qualifiers for Clemson

Men: 4x400 Relay; 4x100 Relay; Giano Roberts, 110-meter hurdles; Lafranz Campbell, 110-meter hurdles; Devon Brooks, 110-meter hurdles; Marcus Parker, 200-meter dash; Kameron Jones, 800-meter run; Roje Stona, Discus.

Women: 4x100 Relay; Laurie Barton, 800-meter run; Trishauna Hemmings, 100-meter hurdles; Lakeisha Warner, 400-meter hurdles; Harleigh White, Triple jump; Veronica Fraley, Shot put and Discus.