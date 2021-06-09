Part-time Clemson starter won’t return to Tigers for new season

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) shooters between Clemson guard Clyde Trapp (0), left, and forward Jonathan Baehre (1) during first half action at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday, February 6, 2021. ACC Pool/The Clemson Insider

Clemson forward Jonathan Baehre has opted not to return to the team and begin his professional career overseason, per a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Tuesday.

Baehre, originally from Germany, transferred to Clemson in 2018 after spending his first two years at UNC Asheville. He sat out the 2018-19 season due to transfer rules, then appeared in only two games in his season debut with the Tigers due to an ACL injury.

As a senior, Baehre started 10 games and played in 24 while averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season for the Tigers.

In the pandemic-affected year where Clemson had, the group held a 16-8 overall record and finished fifth in the ACC standings with a 10-6 mark. Despite earning the program’s 13th selection into the NCAA tournament and second in the last four seasons, the Tigers ended the season with an NCAA tournament first-round defeat at the hands of Rutgers, 60-56, on March 19.

In addition to Baehre, full-time starters Aamir Sims, the team’s leading scorer, and Clyde Trapp both have graduated or will graduate this summer and not return to Clemson.

The Tigers do, however, bring back Al-Amir Dawes, the second-leading scorer who made 15 starts, as well as Nick Honor, Hunter Tyson and Alex Hemenway, among others, for Brad Brownell’s 13th season at Clemson. They also picked up experience in grad transfers guard David Collins (USF) and forward Naz Bohannon (Youngstown State), both of whom are immediately eligible, while adding Kareem Richardson to the coaching staff.

While the Tigers’ 2021-22 schedule has yet to be released, the program announced it will be participating in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic on Nov. 18-21 at the TD Arena in Charleston.