Midlands high school baseball standout commits to Clemson program

Clemson picked up a commitment from one of the top Midlands baseball prospects on Friday.

Lexington’s Nathan Hall committed to play for Monte Lee and the Tigers. Hall is a rising senior for the Wildcat baseball program and is playing for the Canes travel team this summer.

Clemson made an offer to Hall on Wednesday. Some of his other offers included Liberty and North Greenville.

“I chose Clemson because Coach Lee sees me as a big part of the program and really made me feel welcome there,” Hall said Friday night. “Along with this I feel that Clemson is the best school for me to be able to develop as both a baseball player and person.”

Hall can play both infield and outfield and is ranked as the No. 3 outfielder in the state for Class of 2022 by Diamond Prospects. He hit .532 with three homers, nine doubles and 21 RBI this season for Lexington.

Hall becomes Clemson’s 11th commit for the Class of 2022 and fifth in-state player, joining Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella, Boiling Springs’ Tristan Smith, Greer’s Mavis Graves and T.L. Hanna’s Jay Dillar.

Hall’s teammate, Cal Herndon, signed with Clemson for the Class of 2021.