Two sports celebrities drop in on Clemson football practice

Charles Barkley Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Former NBA All-Star Charles Barkley and former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry stopped by Clemson football practice Monday.

Barkley spoke to the team, while Strawberry was a guest to coach Dabo Swinney. Monday was the Tigers’ third practice of preseason camp.

It wasn’t immediately known why Barkley and Strawberry were on campus, but it’s not unusual for college football teams to bring in motivational speakers and sports celebrities who can address the players. Having those speakers can help break up the routine of daily preseason camp practices and team meetings that consume a player’s entire day until classes start later in August.

And for today's guest speaker... 11-time NBA All-Star, Charles Barkley! pic.twitter.com/WwmJn3FAU9 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 9, 2021 Never thought my first full day in Clemson I'd meet Darryl Strawberry haha pic.twitter.com/TSGlyzGdX2 — Peyton McGuire (@PeytonMcGuire) August 9, 2021

Clemson wasn’t the only program welcoming celebrity guests to campus Monday. South Carolina hosted former NFL All-Pro quarterback Michael Vick, a former teammate of Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer. Vick and Beamer played together at Virginia Tech in the late 1990s.