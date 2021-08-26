Clemson offense deepens with recovery of Phommachanh, Ngata

After tearing his Achilles in April, Clemson QB Taisun Phommachanh has been cleared to play. FOR THE STATE

How quickly things can change.

Clemson redshirt freshman quarterback Taisun Phommachanh was believed to be out for the 2021 season after tearing his Achilles during the spring football game. Four months later, he’s been cleared to play.

On Thursday, Tigers head football coach Dabo Swinney said Phommachanh received the green light on Monday, calling the Tiger’s return miraculous.

“He’s available, he’s ready to go,” Swinney said of Phommachanh. “Practiced every day, so excited about having him back. It’s unbelievable, it’s amazing.”

It’s an accurate sentiment from Swinney. According to Medline Plus, it takes four to six months, with the inclusion of physical therapy, to return to normal activity following an Achilles tear. Returning to football activity would take even longer. A study published in the Asia-Pacific Journal of Sports Medicine, Arthroscopy, Rehabilitation and Technology found that 10 months is the average recovery time period for an athlete.

Phommachanh has defied the odds and will retake his position as the Tigers’ backup quarterback behind starter D.J. Uiagalalei. During the 2020 season, the Connecticut native played in four games as the third-string signal caller and completed 5 of 7 passes for 17 yards to go along with 25 yards on seven carries.

“He’s practiced all camp,” Swinney said. “He’s really done pretty much everything since that first week. … He’s looked really good. Hunter’s done a great job, got a lot of confidence in him, so I think it’s a good spot.”

While Phommachanh was out, redshirt freshman Hunter Helms was named the backup signal caller just before fall camp began. Questions about depth at the quarterback spot had been looming since Phommachanh’s injury. On top of that, two of Clemson’s quarterback signees — Will Taylor and Bubba Chandler — were pegged as potential first-round MLB Draft picks. Both were drafted, but only Taylor opted to stay with Clemson. Chandler was drafted in the third round by the Pittsburgh Pirates and signed a $3 million deal.

The Tigers had more positive news with wide receiver Joseph Ngata returning to practice this week. The junior had been out for a good portion of fall camp while dealing with a hamstring issue.

“He’s looked great,” Swinney said. “He’s had a great week. Nurse that hamstring a little bit, and he’s had a great week.”

Ngata struggled with injuries last year as well, but managed to make seven catches for 83 yards in 2020. He’ll be part of a deep receiving group that also got back redshirt junior Justyn Ross at the beginning of fall camp. Ross was out for the whole 2020 season following a spinal surgery.

Other receivers include sophomores Ajou Ajou and E.J. Williams, junior Frank Ladson as well as incoming freshmen Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins. Redshirt sophomore Brannon Spector, however, is out with injury. His return timetable is yet to be determined.

Clemson opens the season against Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.