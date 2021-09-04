Here’s who Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says will win Clemson vs. Georgia

Matt Rhule is sticking with the Carolinas.

The second-year Carolina Panthers coach chose Clemson to beat Georgia during ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning. The Tigers and Bulldogs face off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.”

“I’m the coach of the Carolina Panthers — not Charlotte, but North and South Carolina,” Rhule said. “So I gotta pick Clemson tonight and rep the Carolinas.”

After coming off a historic 31-28 season-opening win over Duke, Charlotte head football coach Will Healy also appeared on GameDay. Citing how he grew up a Georgia Tech fan, Healy also chose Clemson to win.

CBS Sports college football analysts Aaron Murray, Kevin Carter and Brian Jones all picked the Bulldogs over the Tigers.

“I like D.J. Uiagalelei, but I think the better team up front on both sides of the ball is Georgia,” Carter said. “Up front, Jordan Davis, I mean, they’ve got some horse up front. That defense will be sound and I like what they’re doing on offense. I think Zamir White is going to be a another great running back in a long line of good running backs and J.T. Daniels can sling it.”

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum also predicted a Georgia victory, citing his concern with the Tigers’ defense.

ESPN’s FPI gives Clemson a 69% chance to win. ESPN Chalk has the Tigers as a three-point favorite.

Matt Rhule on College GameDay:



“I’m the coach of the Carolina Panthers. Not Charlotte but North and South Carolina. So I gotta pick Clemson tonight and rep the Carolinas.” — Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) September 4, 2021