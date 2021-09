Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, center, speaks to wide receiver E.J. Williams, right, during the team’s warm up prior to action against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, September 4, 2021. The Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs are battling in the DukeÕs Mayo Classic. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Sophomore Clemson receiver EJ Williams needs to have surgery on one of his thumbs and will miss a few weeks of action, coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday evening.

Williams had one catch in Saturday’s 10-3 loss to Georgia.

He’ll miss four to five weeks, Swinney said. The coach did not immediately say whether Williams hurt the thumb in Saturday’s game.

Williams, from Phenix City, Alabama, had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns a year ago..

This is a breaking story and will be updated.