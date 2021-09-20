First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Clemson vs NC State football game

In a much closer game than anyone expected, No. 9 Clemson escaped Georgia Tech 14-8 on Saturday at home. The Tigers have their biggest ACC test this week, though, when they hit the road to play NC State.

Clemson vs NC State game, TV info

Who: NC State (2-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Clemson (2-1, 1-0)

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

Clemson vs North Carolina State point spread

Clemson is a 12-point favorite to beat N.C. State on the road. The Tigers scored 55 points against the Wolfpack the last time the two teams played in 2019 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Dominating defense

Clemson’s defense has yet to give up a touchdown in three consecutive games for the first time since 1990. The group should have a big burst of confidence after sixth-year senior linebacker James Skalski’s goal-line stand late in the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech.

The two biggest factors working for the Tigers’ D are experience and depth, both of which will be needed on the road against N.C. State.

Taking away the run

Where Georgia Tech challenged Clemson to keep the ball on the ground, N.C. State has been successful taking that away. The Wolfpack has yet to surrender a rushing touchdown and has allowed only 2.8 yards per carry. In the 45-7 win over Furman last weekend, the group held the Paladin to 196 yards of total offense, 92 of which came on the ground. Davin Vann had a quarterback sack to help the defensive cause.

NC State Wolfpack players to watch

Devin Leary, QB: After suffering a broken fibula last season, Devin Leary has totaled 794 passing yards with two interceptions and six touchdowns over three games. He threw for 259 yards and three scores Saturday against Furman.

Zonovan Knight, RB: The Wolfpack don’t have to throw if they don’t want to because of Zonovan Knight. The sophomore is averaging 8.5 yards per carry on the year and has reached the end zone twice.

Drake Thomas, LB: The added motivation of playing for injured teammate Payton Wilson only fuels Drake Thomas even more this year. He’s N.C. State’s leading tackler with 25, which included a season high of 10 against Mississippi State in Week Two.

Three Clemson Tigers players to watch

LaVonta Bentley, LB: A last-second flareup in Baylon Spector’s knee allowed LaVonta Bentley his first career start and he capitalized on the opportunity. He led Clemson in tackles with 13, likely earning himself another start should Spector still have trouble with his knee this week.

D.J. Uiagalelei, QB: Where the passing game wasn’t there against Georgia Tech, D.J. Uiagalelei showed his mobility, picking up 46 yards on eight carries. The passing game is still a work in progress, but could be featured more to help continue building the young quarterback’s confidence.

Tyler Davis, DT: After struggling with injuries last year and sitting out the 2021 season opener, Tyler Davis adds another weapon for the Tigers’ defensive line. Starting at tackle with Bryan Bresee, the two finished with six and three tackles, respectively.