Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. NC State kickoff time, odds, stream, TV network
What you need to know about the Clemson football team’s first true road game of the season against North Carolina State.
Clemson vs NC State channel, radio, stream
Who: Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) vs. NC State (2-1, 0-0)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC
TV: ESPN
Radio: 105.5 FM in the Clemson area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here)
Satellite radio: Sirius 85, XM 85, Internet 85
Series history: Clemson has the 59-28-1 series lead over NC State, which includes a 22-16 mark at Carter-Finley Stadium. In 2019, the Tigers went on the road and beat the Wolfpack 55-10.
Raleigh NC weather forecast
Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s during the game.
What’s at stake
Despite coming away with the win over Georgia Tech, Clemson’s offense sputtered and fumbled the ball four times. With the group working to improve, there’s no better test than going into a hostile environment.
For N.C. State, it’s all about using the momentum built from last week’s 45-7 win over Furman as the team starts ACC play.
Clemson vs NC State betting line
The Tigers opened as a 12-point favorite. That settled to a 10-point spread in favor of Clemson, according to VegasInsider.
The teams, by the numbers
Clemson
NC State
Points/game
22
33.3
Opp. points/game
7
10.3
Rushing yards/game
134
181
Opp. rushing yards/game
106.3
72.7
Passing yards/game
188.7
274
Opp. passing yards/game
156.7
188.3
Yards/game
322.7
455
Opp. yards/game
263
261
North Carolina State players to watch
Devin Leary, QB: Devin Leary has totaled 794 passing yards with two interceptions and six touchdowns over three games, helping the offense average 274 passing yards per game. He threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns against Furman.
Zonovan Knight, RB: Even with Leary, the Wolfpack don’t have to throw if it doesn’t want to because of Zonovan Knight. The sophomore is averaging 8.5 yards per carry on the year and has reached the end zone twice.
Drake Thomas, LB: A 10-game starter from a year ago, Drake Thomas is currently N.C. State’s leading tackler with 25 and had a season high of 10 against Mississippi State in Week Two.
Clemson players to watch
LaVonta Bentley, LB: LaVonta Bentley found out he was getting his first career start less than 10 minutes before kickoff and capitalized on the opportunity. He led Clemson in tackles with 13, likely earning himself another start should Spector still have trouble with his knee this week.
Will Shipley, RB: As the Tigers’ leading rusher after three games, Will Shipley has earned the right to be RB1. He’ll make his first start in familiar territory at Carter-Finley Stadium, where he won a state title as a junior at Weddington High School.
Ruke Orhorhoro, DT: With Tyler Davis out, Ruke Orhorhoro will step up in his place for his second career start. He’s made 13 tackles, three for loss, in three games played this season.
Clemson projected depth chart
Offense
QB: D.J. Uiagalelei (Taisun Phommachanh)
RB: Will Shipley (Kobe Pace)
WR: Justyn Ross (Beaux Collins)
WR: Joseph Ngata or Frank Ladson (Will Brown)
WR: E.J. Williams (Ajou Ajou)
TE: Davis Allen (Braden Galloway)
LT: Jordan McFadden (Marcus Tate)
LG: Marcus Tate (Paul Tchio)
C: Matt Bockhorst (Hunter Rayburn or Trent Howard)
RG: Will Putnam (Mason Trotter)
RT: Walker Parks (Mitchell Mayes)
Defense
DE: Myles Murphy or K.J. Henry or Xavier Thomas
DT: Bryan Bresee (Tre Williams)
DT: Ruke Orhorhoro (Tre Williams)
DE: Justin Foster or Justin Mascoll or Xavier Thomas
SLB: Trenton Simpson or Malcolm Greene (Tyler Venables or Barrett Carter)
MLB: James Skalski (Jake Venables or Kane Patterson)
WLB: Baylon Spector (LaVonta Bentley)
CB: Mario Goodrich (Fred Davis or Nate Wiggins)
SS: Andrew Mukuba (R.J. Mickens)
FS: Nolan Turner (Jalyn Phillips or Joseph Charleston)
CB: Andrew Booth (Sheridan Jones)
Special Teams
PK: B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)
P: Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)
KO: B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)
LS (PK, P): Jack Maddox (Holden Caspersen)
H: Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)
PR: Will Taylor (Justyn Ross)
KOR: Will Shipley
