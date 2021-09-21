Clemson to start NC native at running back when Tigers face Wolfpack this week

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) is shown in action against Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Will Shipley will get his first start this week.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced on Tuesday morning the true freshman and five-star signee will be the first running back on the field this week when the Tigers travel to face N.C. State on Saturday.

He’s been an impact player in all three games and currently leads the team in rushing yards, eclipsing over 100 yards on the season last weekend. The North Carolina native accounted for all of the Tigers’ touchdowns in a 14-8 victory against Georgia Tech to help the squad start 1-0 in ACC play.

“He’s special and he’s got great vision,” Swinney said of the freshman. He’s got great toughness. He’s fast. He’s a very complete player. I mean, he’s relentless. He’s a fighter for every inch. ... He’s the type of guy that if everybody’s working as hard as him, big plays are going to happen, you know, on the outside.”

Shipley starred at Weddington High School in Weddington, North Carolina. The last time he was at Carter-Finley, he was named the the MVP, helping Weddington win a 3AA state championship as a junior in 2019. The squad went undefeated that season.

Sophomore Kobe Pace started two games in the backfield and will be the Tigers’ backup running back.

The news comes the morning after Swinney announced senior running back Lyn-J Dixon would be transferring.

Swinney on Tuesday also said Davis Allen will start at tight end this week. Braden Galloway started the first three games. In place of Tyler Davis, who is out for 7-8 weeks with a torn bicep, Ruke Orhorhoro will start at defensive tackle along with Bryan Bresee.

“Braden hadn’t played bad,” Swinney said. “There’s some things we need Braden to do better, but it’s just playbook. ... Davis has just been a little bit more of a complete player.”

Watch Clemson football vs NC State

Who: NC State (2-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Clemson (2-1, 1-0)

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

