Dabo Swinney reveals Clemson injury status of Bryan Bresee, Will Shipley

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) is helped after being injured during N.C. States 27-21 overtime victory over Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee has torn his ACL, head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Sunday evening.

Bresee was injured with 9:09 left in the third quarter Saturday against North Carolina State and didn’t return to the game. He went into the medical tent at one point and came out with what appeared to be an ice pack on his leg lower leg. The sophomore and former five-star recruit came into the game with 13 tackles, three for loss and 1 ½ sacks and had a tackle in the loss on Saturday.

The Tigers had three total players make early exits on Saturday in James Skalski (second quarter), Bresee (third quarter) and Will Shipley (overtime). The defense had already taken a hit when Tyler Davis was ruled out for 7-8 weeks after having surgery on a torn bicep.

Shipley didn’t tear his ACL, but did suffer a leg injury and will be on crutches for a few weeks, Swinney said. An exact timetable for his return is unknown. The freshman was Clemson’s leading rusher and scored a touchdown with 38 yards on Saturday.

Skalski is fine, Swinney said.

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 6:11 PM.