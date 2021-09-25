Clemson University

Clemson star defender James Skalski leaves game against NC State with injury

Clemson sixth-year senior linebacker James Skalski appears to have suffered an injury during the first half of the Tigers’ ACC contest against NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Skalski was seen sitting on the sidelines with a towel over his head early in the second quarter, while LaVonta Bentley replaced him at Mike linebacker. Bentley also served as Baylor Spector’s replacement last week against Georgia Tech when Spector was out with a knee flareup.

No official word has been given for Skalski’s absence. The game was tied 7-7.

Skalski is Clemson’s leading tackler head into the game with 27 and had four against the Wolfpack. Against Georgia Tech a week ago, he made the tackle on the goal-line stand to avoid the narrow loss.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 4:55 PM.

