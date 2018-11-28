Buddy Pough still SC State’s football coach, but that could change

Buddy Pough wants to return for another year as the South Carolina State football coach but nothing has been decided.
Pough announced Wednesday at his year-ending news conference that he hopes to return for his 18th season, but negotiations still are ongoing with the school.
“We will be working with our administration to what the status of the program is,” Pough said. S.C. State athletics director Stacy Danley “and I have gone through the evaluation process to see what was good, bad or all things you talk about at the end of the year. He is now in the process to get with the administration and our board to see what would be done at that point.
“As of this point, we haven’t decided on his side or my side whether an agreement will come together again. ... Under the right circumstances I think I would like like to come back. That is pretty much known. We got to make sure we got all the pieces in place.”
There were talks before the season that this might be Pough’s last in Orangeburg, and he hinted at it after Saturday’s 21-17 season-ending loss to North Carolina Central. Pough agreed to a one-year deal last offseason.
A spokesperson for S.C. State said Danley would issue a statement later Wednesday afternoon. Pough wouldn’t put a timeline on when he hoped to have a decision one way or another but “if it is not done in a week or so, then you probably see a change.”
Coming back gives Pough a chance to break the school’s all-time records for victories held by Hall of Fame coach Willie Jeffries. Pough, a former all-conference lineman at S.C. State, is 125-70 and needs four wins to break Jeffries’ mark.
But Pough said breaking Jeffries record isn’t a factor in his choice.
Pough said he was invigorated by his young players and the way things finished at the end of the season to give him optimism should he come back next season. The Bulldogs started out 1-5 but won five of their last six games.
“We got 14 or 15 freshman that have played and they have come about in a way that gives you a big piece of confidence that it can be pretty good in years to come,” Pough said. “I am excited about the possibility what could be with this group of kids. I like to be around to try and see it all.”
Under Pough, S.C. State has won two outright Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles (2008, 2009) and shared four others (2004, 2010, 2013, 2014). The Bulldogs made four trips to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013.
Before going to S.C. State, Pough spent five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina under Lou Holtz. He also coached at Keenan and Fairfield Central high schools and led FC to the 1996 Class 3A state title.
