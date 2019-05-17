NCAA tournament spotlight shines on Newberry

Newberry College, playing in its first-ever Division II NCAA tournament, is hosting a regional this weekend at the school’s Smith Road Complex. Here, third baseman Peyton Spangler records an out against Young Harris. dmclemore@thestate.com

The Division II NCAA tournament made its way to a new spot for 2019: Newberry College.

The Wolves earned a spot in the tournament for the first time in school history and hosted a three-team, double-elimination regional this weekend at the college’s Smith Road Complex.

Newberry, a No. 2 seed in the Southeast Region of the event, was an at-large selection to the tournament after winning a school-record 41 games (including a 21-3 record in South Atlantic Conference play). It was the team’s first postseason appearance since advancing to the NAIA World Series in 1977.

The Division II tournament includes 56 teams at 16 double-elimination regional sites.

Newberry’s time in the tournament ended in one day. The Wolves dropped two games Friday and were eliminated — 5-1 to Young Harris College and 7-0 to Catawba College — and finished the season 41-16.