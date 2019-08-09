Newberry College mourns loss of freshman football player

Savion White

Newberry College football is in mourning as Wolves freshman Savion White was killed in a head-on car crash Thursday evening.

White, a standout linebacker at Rock Hill’s South Pointe High School, was named to the All-State team in 2018 and was twice selected to All-Region teams. As an incoming freshman, he had participated in the Wolves’ weightlifting programs and started taking classes over the summer.

“Savion was an outstanding young man,” coach Todd Knight said in a statement. “He had a bright future ahead of him here. It’s a tragedy that it was cut short. In the short amount of time he was here with us it was easy to tell that people thought a lot of him. Everybody loved the kid.”

“Savion was a great athlete but an even better person,” said defensive coordinator Stephen Flynn, who led White’s recruitment. “He was an excellent student, he worked hard, and his smile could light up a room.”

The Rock Hill Herald reported that White, 18, was killed around 6 p.m. in Chester County in a collision that also killed Betty Jo Hall, 58, the superintendent of the Abbeville County school district. Hall was in the other vehicle with her husband, who reportedly suffered injuries.

White’s high school coach, former Gamecock DeVonte Holloman, posted on Twitter that South Pointe will dedicate its season to White’s memory.

The Stallions will dedicate this season to Savion and we will honor the number 21! Please pray for the family of Savion White as well as our players, coaches, teachers, and community!



Thank you! #LLS — DeVonte Holloman (@HolloMan21) August 9, 2019 We are sadden to hear the passing of such a true stallion. Savion truly did live the “ South Pointe Way”, his past years at South Pointe. On behalf of the South Pointe Stallions, the White Family has our deepest condolences! ️ pic.twitter.com/y6O7UAA30z — South Pointe STUCO (@sphs__stuco) August 9, 2019