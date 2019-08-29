Local coaching legend named Columbia College athletics director

Debbie Stroman Wardlaw won 482 games and seven state titles at Lower Richland tglantz@thestate.com

Debbie Stroman Wardlaw has moved on to the next phase in her career.

After a successful run as the Lower Richland High girls basketball coach and athletic director, Wardlaw was named the athletic director Thursday at her alma mater, Columbia College.

Wardlaw, a 1984 graduate of the school, played volleyball and basketball at Columbia and is a member of the school’s hall of fame.

She went on to coach girls basketball at Lower Richland and won 482 games and seven state titles, including four straight from 2006-09. Wardlaw took over as LR athletics director in 2016 and retired in June.

Columbia College is a private liberal arts women’s college and has 10 different sports.