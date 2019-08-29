College Sports

Local coaching legend named Columbia College athletics director

Staff reports

Debbie Stroman Wardlaw won 482 games and seven state titles at Lower Richland
Debbie Stroman Wardlaw has moved on to the next phase in her career.

After a successful run as the Lower Richland High girls basketball coach and athletic director, Wardlaw was named the athletic director Thursday at her alma mater, Columbia College.

Wardlaw, a 1984 graduate of the school, played volleyball and basketball at Columbia and is a member of the school’s hall of fame.

She went on to coach girls basketball at Lower Richland and won 482 games and seven state titles, including four straight from 2006-09. Wardlaw took over as LR athletics director in 2016 and retired in June.

Columbia College is a private liberal arts women’s college and has 10 different sports.

