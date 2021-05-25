Champs! Columbia International wins World Series to make history in first full season

Former A.C. Flora standout Josh Hernandez led Columbia International in home runs this season CIU Athletics

In just two years and in its first full season, the Columbia International University baseball team is already a national champion.

The Rams defeated top-seeded Southwestern Christian 11-2 on Tuesday to win the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association World Series championship, held at the J.B. Owens Complex in Easley.

CIU went 3-0 in pool play of the tournament and then defeated Carolina University (North Carolina) 10-0 in the semifinals on Monday.

Grant Bodison drove in four runs and Kody Trujillo had two. former A.C. Flora standout Josh Hernandez hit a solo homer in the championship game. It was Hernandez’s team-leading 18th homer of the season.

Justin Parrsh pitched six innings to pick up the win.

CIU started the baseball program last year but had its inaugural season cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Johnson, the former Ben Lippen and Lexington County Blowfish coach, is the Rams coach.

CIU is a member of the NCCAA that’s made up of more than 80 colleges.

This year, the Rams went 38-26 and earned a bid in the NCCAA South Regional. CIU went 3-0 in the regional to clinch a spot in the NCCAA World Series, winning it all Tuesday.