Newberry crushes Catawba; Benedict wins

Greg Ruff threw two touchdown passes, and Alex Smith returned an interception for a touchdown as Newberry routed Catawba 40-10 rout on Senior Day at Setzler Field.
Ruff went 16-for-25 in passing for 224 yards. Newberry (5-5, 3-3 SAC) had 228 yards rushing. Kevin Weber was perfect in field goals, hitting one in every quarter.
Benedict 18, Kentucky State 0
At Frankfort, Ky., Benedict quarterback Philip Brown, making his second start after starter Dominique Harris went down with an injury, threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the Tigers’ shutout. Brown scored on a 1-yard run at the 3:21 mark of the second quarter, then found Danye Washington for a 19-yard TD connection with six seconds to go. The Tigers (6-3, 4-2 SIAC) sealed the game when Matthew Anthony scooped up a fumble and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Gardner-Webb 38, PC 20
At Boiling Springs, N.C., Gardner-Webb got off to a 21-0 start and never looked back.
The Blue Hose (2-6, 0-4 Big South) scored on a 7-play, 82-yard drive capped with Jordan Morgan’s 9-yard TD run before the half, but the Runnin’ Bears pulled away. Morgan had 11 carries for 99 yards. He also was 8-for-16 in passing for 123 yards and two scores. Keith Pearson had seven catches for 103 yards.
Wingate 49, Limestone 6
At Gaffney, Limestone finished the season winless.
D.J. Phillips completed 18 of 33 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns for Limestone (0-10, 0-7 SAC). He had one interception. Malik Brooks had 169 yards on 15 carries.
Monmouth 37, Charleston Southern 3
At West Long Branch, N.J., Monmouth rolled up 450 total offensive yards.
Monmouth held the Bucs (3-5, 1-2 Big South) to 9 first downs and held the ball for 39 minutes and five seconds.
Citadel 38, WCU 24
At Culowhee, N.C., The Citadel was down to Western Carolina 24-10 at halftime, but shut out the Catamounts in the second half.
Clay Harris had 126 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Quarterback Brandon Rainey ran 32 times for 188 yards. He scored on a 43-yard TD run. The Bulldogs (3-5, 3-4 SoCon) finished with 421 yards rushing.
Furman 16, Chattanooga 10
At Greenville, Devin Wynn bolted for a 50-yard first-half touchdown run and rushed for 96 yards for Furman.
Furman took a 13-0 lead on Wynn’s TD run and two Grayson Atkins field goals of 50 and 48 yards. It was the fourth victory in the last five games for Furman (4-4, 4-2 SoCon).
Samford 35, Wofford 20
At Birmingham, Ala., Devlin Hodges threw a touchdown pass and ran for another TD for Samford.
Hodges finished with 399 passing yards and four touchdowns. D’mauriae Van Cleave had a 19-yard touchdown run for Wofford (6-3, 5-2 SoCon).
Comments