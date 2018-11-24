South Carolina puts scare into Clemson but Tigers emerge with 5th straight in rivalry

Two years ago South Carolina came to Clemson and was whipped from start to finish in an embarrassing 56-7 loss.
Will Muschamp said leading up to Saturday’s game the Gamecocks had some players that “didn’t compete” in 2016 at Death Valley and “that wasn’t going to happen again.”
Muschamp’s USC squad held its own against the Tigers for most of Saturday night, particularly on offense, before Clemson pulled away for a 56-35 victory to claim its fifth consecutive win in the rivalry series.
“Guys fought their guts out,” Muschamp said. “We came here to win the game. We didn’t.”
Clemson led 28-21 at the half before jumping out to a 49-21 lead. USC pulled to within 49-35 with 3:37 remaining. But Clemson recovered the onside kick and scored with 39 seconds remaining on a touchdown run by Travis Etienne to finish off the win.
“It’s special. I thought South Carolina competed their tails off. They got down four touchdowns and kept playing,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN postgame. “But I’m proud of our team. Offensively, that’s one of our best nights of the year. Trevor was awesome. Our running game, those guys up front in that offensive line took the game over. This is what’s it all about, to find a way to win.”
Clemson moved the ball up and down the field at will against South Carolina’s banged up defense as the Tigers accumulated 744 total yards. South Carolina was without six starters on defense, including its best pass rusher D.J. Wonnum and one of its best defensive backs in Jaycee Horn.
Jake Bentley and the South Carolina passing attack did all it could to keep the Gamecocks in the game.
Bentley passed for 510 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, setting the record for a USC quarterback against Clemson. He had more than 300 passing yards in the first half. The Gamecocks had 314 yards of offense in the first half, which was the second most Clemson had allowed in a game all year. South Carolina finished with 600 total yards of offense.
South Carolina came up empty inside the Clemson 5-yard line twice as Bentley had passes fall incomplete on fourth down late in the first quarter and midway through the third.
With the victory the Tigers improved to 12-0 (8-0) and are 12-0 for the third time in school history.
Clemson will face Pitt in the ACC title game next week. The Panthers (7-5) lost 24-3 at Miami on Saturday. The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-4) will host Akron next week.
Star of the game: Both quarterbacks were incredible. Tigers freshman Trevor Lawrence was 27-for-36 passing for 393 yards and a touchdown, while USC quarterback Jake Bentley was 32-for-50 for 510 yards with five touchdowns and one pick.
Stat of the game: (744) Clemson had 744 yards of offense, which is its third most ever in school history and the most the Gamecoks have ever allowed.
OBSERVATIONS
Clemson’s secondary is searching for answers: The Tigers allowed South Carolina players to run free all night.
Clemson’s offense is incredible: The Tigers were balanced, finishing with more than 350 rushing yards and passing yards. Clemson did whatever it wanted against USC.
Next for Clemson
Who: Clemson vs. Pitt, ACC Championship Game
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
TV: ABC
Next for USC
Who: South Carolina vs. Akron
When: Noon Dec. 1
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC
TV: SEC Network alternate
How they scored
First Quarter
USC: Samuel 9 pass from Bentley (White kick), 10:41
CU: Choice 1 run (Huegel kick), 6:17
CU: Higgins 22 pass from T.Lawrence (Huegel kick), :17
Second Quarter
CU: Wilkins 1 run (Huegel kick), 7:23
USC: K.Pollard 67 pass from Bentley (White kick), 6:29
CU: Choice 2 run (Huegel kick), 4:49
USC: Samuel 75 pass from Bentley (White kick), 4:37
Third Quarter
CU: Etienne 2 run (Huegel kick), 10:21
CU: Feaster 13 run (Huegel kick), 6:46
Fourth Quarter
CU: Choice 15 run (Huegel kick), 12:05
USC: Samuel 32 pass from Bentley (White kick), 9:10
USC: Shi.Smith 20 pass from Bentley (White kick), 3:37
CU: Etienne 7 run (Huegel kick), :39
Attendance: 81,436.
USC
CU
First downs
29
38
Rushes-yards
25-90
55-351
Passing
510
393
Comp-Att-Int
32-50-1
27-37-0
Return Yards
55
52
Punts-Avg.
3-43.33
2-27.0
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
1-1
Penalties-Yards
7-48
8-79
Time of Possession
25:09
34:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: South Carolina, Denson 17-62, Dowdle 4-49, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Bentley 3-(minus 20). Clemson, Etienne 28-150, Feaster 9-63, Choice 7-56, T.Lawrence 4-42, Dixon 5-38, Wilkins 2-2.
PASSING: South Carolina, Bentley 32-50-1-510. Clemson, T.Lawrence 27-36-0-393, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: South Carolina, Samuel 10-210, Shi.Smith 9-109, B.Edwards 5-41, K.Pollard 2-94, Denson 2-16, Dowdle 2-16, August 1-17, Crosby 1-7. Clemson, Higgins 6-142, H.Renfrow 5-80, Rodgers 5-18, Kendrick 4-51, Ross 3-58, Overton 1-22, Etienne 1-9, Feaster 1-7, T.Thompson 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Clemson, Huegel 39.
Comments