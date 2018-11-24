South Carolina puts scare into Clemson but Tigers emerge with 5th straight in rivalry

Two years ago South Carolina came to Clemson and was whipped from start to finish in an embarrassing 56-7 loss.

Will Muschamp said leading up to Saturday’s game the Gamecocks had some players that “didn’t compete” in 2016 at Death Valley and “that wasn’t going to happen again.”

Muschamp’s USC squad held its own against the Tigers for most of Saturday night, particularly on offense, before Clemson pulled away for a 56-35 victory to claim its fifth consecutive win in the rivalry series.

“Guys fought their guts out,” Muschamp said. “We came here to win the game. We didn’t.”

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

Clemson led 28-21 at the half before jumping out to a 49-21 lead. USC pulled to within 49-35 with 3:37 remaining. But Clemson recovered the onside kick and scored with 39 seconds remaining on a touchdown run by Travis Etienne to finish off the win.

“It’s special. I thought South Carolina competed their tails off. They got down four touchdowns and kept playing,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN postgame. “But I’m proud of our team. Offensively, that’s one of our best nights of the year. Trevor was awesome. Our running game, those guys up front in that offensive line took the game over. This is what’s it all about, to find a way to win.”

SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp talks about what positives, if any, the Gamecocks can take from their loss to Clemson, how the defense was impacted by injuries and what he liked from quarterback Jake Bentley's performance vs. the Tigers.

Clemson moved the ball up and down the field at will against South Carolina’s banged up defense as the Tigers accumulated 744 total yards. South Carolina was without six starters on defense, including its best pass rusher D.J. Wonnum and one of its best defensive backs in Jaycee Horn.

Jake Bentley and the South Carolina passing attack did all it could to keep the Gamecocks in the game.

Bentley passed for 510 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, setting the record for a USC quarterback against Clemson. He had more than 300 passing yards in the first half. The Gamecocks had 314 yards of offense in the first half, which was the second most Clemson had allowed in a game all year. South Carolina finished with 600 total yards of offense.

South Carolina came up empty inside the Clemson 5-yard line twice as Bentley had passes fall incomplete on fourth down late in the first quarter and midway through the third.

With the victory the Tigers improved to 12-0 (8-0) and are 12-0 for the third time in school history.

Clemson will face Pitt in the ACC title game next week. The Panthers (7-5) lost 24-3 at Miami on Saturday. The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-4) will host Akron next week.

SPORTS PASS The State is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all of our sports stories and videos. Click to subscribe

Star of the game: Both quarterbacks were incredible. Tigers freshman Trevor Lawrence was 27-for-36 passing for 393 yards and a touchdown, while USC quarterback Jake Bentley was 32-for-50 for 510 yards with five touchdowns and one pick.

Stat of the game: (744) Clemson had 744 yards of offense, which is its third most ever in school history and the most the Gamecoks have ever allowed.

OBSERVATIONS

Clemson’s secondary is searching for answers: The Tigers allowed South Carolina players to run free all night.

Clemson’s offense is incredible: The Tigers were balanced, finishing with more than 350 rushing yards and passing yards. Clemson did whatever it wanted against USC.

Next for Clemson

Who: Clemson vs. Pitt, ACC Championship Game

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: ABC

Next for USC

Who: South Carolina vs. Akron

When: Noon Dec. 1

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV: SEC Network alternate

How they scored

First Quarter

USC: Samuel 9 pass from Bentley (White kick), 10:41

CU: Choice 1 run (Huegel kick), 6:17

CU: Higgins 22 pass from T.Lawrence (Huegel kick), :17

Second Quarter

CU: Wilkins 1 run (Huegel kick), 7:23

USC: K.Pollard 67 pass from Bentley (White kick), 6:29

CU: Choice 2 run (Huegel kick), 4:49

USC: Samuel 75 pass from Bentley (White kick), 4:37

Third Quarter

CU: Etienne 2 run (Huegel kick), 10:21

CU: Feaster 13 run (Huegel kick), 6:46

Fourth Quarter

CU: Choice 15 run (Huegel kick), 12:05

USC: Samuel 32 pass from Bentley (White kick), 9:10

USC: Shi.Smith 20 pass from Bentley (White kick), 3:37

CU: Etienne 7 run (Huegel kick), :39

Attendance: 81,436.

USC CU First downs 29 38 Rushes-yards 25-90 55-351 Passing 510 393 Comp-Att-Int 32-50-1 27-37-0 Return Yards 55 52 Punts-Avg. 3-43.33 2-27.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 7-48 8-79 Time of Possession 25:09 34:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: South Carolina, Denson 17-62, Dowdle 4-49, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Bentley 3-(minus 20). Clemson, Etienne 28-150, Feaster 9-63, Choice 7-56, T.Lawrence 4-42, Dixon 5-38, Wilkins 2-2.

PASSING: South Carolina, Bentley 32-50-1-510. Clemson, T.Lawrence 27-36-0-393, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: South Carolina, Samuel 10-210, Shi.Smith 9-109, B.Edwards 5-41, K.Pollard 2-94, Denson 2-16, Dowdle 2-16, August 1-17, Crosby 1-7. Clemson, Higgins 6-142, H.Renfrow 5-80, Rodgers 5-18, Kendrick 4-51, Ross 3-58, Overton 1-22, Etienne 1-9, Feaster 1-7, T.Thompson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Clemson, Huegel 39.