Pough likes Bulldogs’ outlook for 2019: ‘We have a chance to be a really good team’

South Carolina State’s slow start in 2018 prompted the Bulldogs being tapped to finish sixth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this fall.

The Bulldogs started 0-4 last year but won four out of their last five games to close a 5-6 overall season with a 4-3 conference mark.

This fall, head coach Buddy Pough has a good feeling about his team.

“For the most part the team is pretty healthy,” said Pough, in his 18th year as coach of the Bulldogs, after a team scrimmage. “I am really excited about this season. We have a chance to be a really good football team.”

Redshirt junior Tyrece Nick returns. He had 903 rushing yards and 12 TDs on 211 attempts, and passed for 1,163 yards and five scores last year.

“Nick is our guy at the moment,” Pough said. “There are times when he shows signs of greatness and times where he needs to me more consistent. We just need to make sure we design what we are doing to fit his needs so he can be successful.”

Loading up on running backs seems to be the main effort. Returning is Labron Morris, who redshirted last year after leading the team in rushing in 2017, and Datron James, who was the second leading rusher on the team with 343 yards.

While the offense looks to spread the ball out and stay consistent, the defense is poised to maintain.

“Defensively, we are as a good as we have been at multiple positions in years,” Pough said. “We have tremendous talent in the secondary, solid play at the linebacker spot and our defensive front has really been making strides to take on a more leadership role.”

Three Key Players

Tyrece Nick. How he manages the game and distributes the ball will be telling about the offensive depth.

Alex Taylor. One of the top NFL prospects in the MEAC, the right tackle anchors a decorated offensive line that looks to clear the way for a robust ground game.

Chad Gilchrist. The leading tackler from 2018, the redshirt senior is one of several returning standouts on defense.

Three Can’t-Miss Games

Wofford, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. The season opener at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium against perennial FCS favorite and 2018 Southern Conference champion can’t be missed.

Florida A&M, Oct. 12, 2 p.m. The Rattlers will be the first of three tough MEAC opponents, including Bethune-Cookman and North Carolina A&T.

North Carolina A&T, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m. The Aggies are a preseason pick to win the conference.

SC State football 2019 schedule

Aug. 31 Wofford 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 Lane, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Delaware State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 Florida A&M, 2 p.m.

Oct. 19 Morgan State, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Bethune-Cookman 4 p.m.

Nov. 2 North Carolina A&T 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 Howard 1:30 p.m.

Nov 16 at North Carolina Central 2 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Norfolk State 1 p.m.

Dec. 21 Celebration Bowl, Atlanta, Ga. 12 p.m.