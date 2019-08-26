Former Gamecock commit, Columbia local Bryce Thompson suspended at Tennessee

Gamecocks welcome former commit Bryce Thompson to Williams-Brice as a Vol Former South Carolina recruit Bryce Thompson returned as a Tennessee Volunteers defensive back in Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 27, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina recruit Bryce Thompson returned as a Tennessee Volunteers defensive back in Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 27, 2018, in Columbia, SC.

The Tennessee Volunteers football program and head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Monday former South Carolina football commit and Columbia area product Bryce Thompson was suspended indefinitely after an arrest over the weekend.

“Bryce Thompson is suspended indefinitely while the process continues,” Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement Monday. “We hold our student-athletes to a high standard. The safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee.”

Thompson is charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and was jailed on Saturday night.

According to the Associated Press and a police report: “Witnesses told police they heard Thompson threatening to slap a woman. One witness said he heard Thompson yelling that he would “shoot up the school.”

Police say Thompson acknowledged arguing with the woman but denied making physical contact with her or issuing any threats.”

The AP reported Thompson and the woman have been dating for four years.

Thompson was a high school star at Ben Lippen and Dutch Fork in Columbia, leading both to state titles. He committed to the Gamecocks in December of 2017, but never signed and later appeared on the Tennessee roster the next spring.

He started 10 games as a true freshman, earning freshman All-SEC honors.