Benedict still in search of first win in 2019

At Augusta, Georgia, Savannah State defeated Benedict College 21-14 Saturday in the Augusta Classic in the conference opener for both schools. The game was played at Lucy Laney High School stadium.
Benedict fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Savannah State improved to 2-1 (1-0).
“This was a tough game. I thought we played hard,” Benedict College head coach Mike White said. “We’re still showing our weak spots where we’re not strong, especially offensively. Defensively, we keep giving up that big play. But I was proud of the way they hung in there.”
The Tigers limited Savannah State’s ground game to 138 yards rushing. Savannah State completed only three passes on the day, but all were for big gains.
Benedict quarterback Phillip Brown was named the Benedict MVP of the Augusta Classic after completing 16-of-30 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Robert Cummings led the defense with eight tackles, including two tackles for loss.
The Tigers will to Greenville to face the Fort Valley State Wildcats in the HBCU Upstate Classic at 3 p.m. this Saturday.
Livingstone 21, Allen 7: As Salisbury, North Carolina, Noah Shoeman threw a touchdown pass to Diquan Brown for the Yellow Jackets’ only score in the loss. Allen (1-1) hosts Brevard at 5 pm this Saturday in a game that will be played at Benedict College’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium.
Lenoir-Rhyne 34, Newberry 17: At Hickory, North Carolina, Newberry kept the game close early, but Lenoir-Rhyne’s 539 yards of total offense were too much as the eighth-ranked Bears topped the Wolves 34-17. Newberry QB Dre Harris threw two touchdowns (Bobby Irby, Deshun Kitchings) in the loss. The Wolves (0-3, 0-1 South Atlantic Conference) open a three-game homestand against SAC foe Tusculum at 1 pm this Saturday.
More statewide scores
The Citadel 22, Charleston Southern 13
Coastal Carolina 62, UMass 28
Eastern Kentucky 35, Presbyterian 10
Furman 45, Mercer 10
Mississippi College 39, North Greenville 27
Tusculum 38, Limestone 10
Wofford 49, Gardner-Webb 10
