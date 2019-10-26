Allen cranks up the offense in win against Columbus State

File photo

Allen University rolled up 440 yards of total offense Saturday in a 52-16 homecoming victory over Columbus State at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Noah Shoeman was 11-for-16 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, including an 81-yard strike to DiQuan Brown, to lead the Yellow Jackets. K’Vante Johnson and Ashton Duncan also had TD receptions in the first half.

Yaroslav Sherling made good on a 47-yard field goal on the Yellow Jackets’ opening drive.

Soon after, Corrinthian Cunningham rushed into the end zone from three yards out to give the Yellow Jackets a 10-0 lead.

Johnson’s three touchdown strikes closed out the first half to give Allen a 31-7 lead.

Karon Johnson took a turn under center in the second half and delivered a TD pass to Demetrius Richardson. Johnson also ran in for a score from four yards out.

Mateo Smith returned an interception for a touchdown, which closed out the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

Allen (2-5) is at Shorter College Nov. 9.

SCSU 27, Bethune-Cookman 19

At Daytona Beach, South Carolina State handed Bethune-Cookman its first defeat in MEAC play this season.

Labron Morris had 108 yards on 21 rushing attempts. Corey Fields and Tyrece Nick split time under center and combined to pass for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Nick also rushed for 81 yards and a score for the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-1 MEAC), who host North Carolina A&T Saturday.

Morehouse College 34, Benedict 13

At Atlanta, Benedict’s Raheem Jennings rushed for 100 yards and freshman quarterback Eric Phoenix passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns, but Morehouse college sacked Phoenix nine times.

Benedict (0-7, 0-4 SIAC) plays host to Clark Atlanta Saturday.

Carson-Newman 24, Newberry 21

At Jefferson City, Tenn., Newberry’s Shea Rogers hit a 39-yard field goal and Dre Harris scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the last five minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough as Carson-Newman held off the Wolves.

Newberry (3-5, 3-3 SAC) plays host to UNC-Pembroke Saturday.

Wofford 35, Chattanooga 34, OT

At Spartanburg, Chattanooga scored in its overtime possession, but when Nick Tiano’s pass fell incomplete, Wofford escaped with a victory over the Moccasins.

Joe Newman had 66 rushing yards and three touchdowns, on top of 134 passing yards, to lead the Terriers (5-2, 4-1 SoCon).

Wofford is at Clemson Saturday.

The Citadel 35, Mercer 24

At Charleston, two fourth-quarter Remis Bulmer touchdowns were exactly what The Citadel needed to rally past Mercer.

Bulmer had 66 yards on the afternoon. Brandon Rainey led the way wit 120 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts for the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-2 SoCon), who are at East Tennessee State Saturday.

Furman 28, Western Carolina 7

At Greenville, Devin Wynn rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns as Furman eased past Western Carolina.

Darren Grainger passed for 96 yards and a TD. Grayson Atkins made two of three field goals for the Paladins (5-3, 4-1 SoCon), who are at Chattanooga Saturday.

Merrimack 24, Presbyterian 21

At North Andover, Mass., Presbyterian held a 21-17 lead on Merrimack midway through the fourth quarter, but Merrimack’s Tyler Huff found Dohnte Meyers for a go-ahead touchdown pass in the waning minutes of the game.

Presbyterian (0-8, 0-3 Big South) is at Hampton Saturday.

Valdosta State 20, North Greenville 15

At Tigerville, Rogan Wells passed for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead Valdosta State.

North Greenville (3-4, 2-3 GSC) is at West Florida Saturday.