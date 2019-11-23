SC State clinches share of conference title

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough online@thestate.com

At Norfolk, Virginia, the South Carolina State football team closed out a share of the MEAC championship with North Carolina A&T with a 20-17 overtime victory over Norfolk State.

North Carolina A&T, which beat the Bulldogs 22-20 Nov. 2, dismissed North Carolina Central 54-0 Saturday.

S.C. State’s win gives the Bulldogs (8-3, 6-2) their 17th MEAC conference championship in school history and head coach Buddy Pough’s seventh title in his 15th season as head coach of the Bulldogs.

“I’m just overjoyed and happy for this team and our program to be able to come in here and beat a good Norfolk State team,” Pough said. “We knew it wouldn’t be easy, but the players never put their head down and we were able to capture a share of the league title.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Corey Fields completed 20 of 35 passes for 286 yards to set up two Labron Morris touchdowns. Morris finished with 80 yards on 24 carries.

South Carolina State plays at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta Dec. 21.

Wofford 31, Citadel 11

At Charleston, Wofford cruised to a 31-11 victory over the Bulldogs to claim the Southern Conference title for the third straight year and seventh since joining the conference in 1997.

Nathan Walker had 94 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for the Terriers (8-3, 7-1) who had clinched a share of the title last week. Against The Citadel (6-6, 4-4), they built a 21-0 lead by the third quarter, when Jacob Godek connected on a 34-yard field goal to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.

Furman 64, Point 7

At Greenville, Furman jumped out to a 33-0 lead on overmatched Point, and the Paladins closed out the season with a 64-7 victory.

Darren Grainger passed for a touchdown and rushed for a score, and Furman (7-4, 6-2 SoCon) held Point to 148 yards of total offense.

Presbyterian 54, St. Andrews 14

At Clinton, Zola Davis had 103 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries as Presbyterian eased past St. Andrews 54-14

Presbyterian finishes the season 2-10 overall and 1-5 in the Big South conference.

Charleston Southern 41, Campbell 31

At Charleston, Jack Chambers completed 17 of 29 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 89 yards as the Buccaneers outlasted Campbell 41-31.

Kendrick Bell had 124 yards on 22 carries for Charleston Southern, which finishes the season 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the Big South conference.

Louisiana-Monroe 45, Coastal 42

At Conway, C.J. Marable rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and F Payton passed for three TDs, but Coastal Carolina fell short at Louisiana-Monroe, falling 45-42.

Coastal Carolina (4-7, 1-7 Sun Belt) plays host to Texas State Saturday.