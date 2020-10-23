Citadel, Furman and Wofford game schedules set for 2021 spring football seasons

The Citadel played four fall games againt Clemson, South Florida, Army and Eastern Kentucky. The Greenville News/Pool

The Southern Conference spring football schedule will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 20, the league announced this week.

The SoCon’s nine teams will complete the conference-only slate over nine weeks, wrapping up regular-season play on April 17, a week before the NCAA Division I Football Championship begins.

The eight-game schedule will apply to seven of the nine league schools, except Furman and The Citadel, which will play seven games.

The Citadel was 0-4 in its non-conference fall schedule.

“The Citadel played four fall contests, which means it can only play seven spring games to avoid exceeding the NCAA-mandated 11-game regular-season maximum,” the conference announced. “The SoCon Council of Presidents approved a plan for the Bulldogs to compete in seven league games with one no-contest against a randomly selected league opponent. Furman was selected as that opponent in a blind draw. The no-contest is a game not played and will be considered a forfeit in the conference standings only, per NCAA policies.”

Furman has the option to fill its schedule vacancy, the school said.

The Citadel also said it has filed a waiver with the NCAA to allow it to play an additional game.

Furman and Wofford are holding fall practices in advance of the spring season.

“We were pushing to play in the fall, but when our league made a decision to play in the spring — we’re part of a conference for a reason — we followed the guidelines,” Paladins head coach Clay Hendrix said. “I think our young men wanted to play for a conference championship, and the spring is when that will be contested, along with the national title. We feel we have a team that can compete for a championship, so we’re excited about that.”

The Citadel 2021 spring football schedule

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Feb. 27: at Mercer

March 6: vs. Chattanooga

March 13: at Western Carolina

March 20: at Wofford

March 27: vs. Samford

April 3: vs. ETSU

April 17: at VMI

Furman 2021 spring football schedule

Feb. 20: vs. Western Carolina

March 6: vs. Samford

March 13: at ETSU

March 20: vs. Chattanooga

March 27: at VMI

April 3: at Mercer

April 17: vs Wofford

Wofford 2021 spring football schedule

Feb. 20: vs. Mercer

Feb. 27: at Chattanooga

March 6: vs. ETSU

March 13: at Samford

March 20: vs. The Citadel

April 3: vs. VMI

April 10 at Western Carolina

April 17: at Furman