Football
Citadel, Furman and Wofford game schedules set for 2021 spring football seasons
The Southern Conference spring football schedule will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 20, the league announced this week.
The SoCon’s nine teams will complete the conference-only slate over nine weeks, wrapping up regular-season play on April 17, a week before the NCAA Division I Football Championship begins.
The eight-game schedule will apply to seven of the nine league schools, except Furman and The Citadel, which will play seven games.
The Citadel was 0-4 in its non-conference fall schedule.
“The Citadel played four fall contests, which means it can only play seven spring games to avoid exceeding the NCAA-mandated 11-game regular-season maximum,” the conference announced. “The SoCon Council of Presidents approved a plan for the Bulldogs to compete in seven league games with one no-contest against a randomly selected league opponent. Furman was selected as that opponent in a blind draw. The no-contest is a game not played and will be considered a forfeit in the conference standings only, per NCAA policies.”
Furman has the option to fill its schedule vacancy, the school said.
The Citadel also said it has filed a waiver with the NCAA to allow it to play an additional game.
Furman and Wofford are holding fall practices in advance of the spring season.
“We were pushing to play in the fall, but when our league made a decision to play in the spring — we’re part of a conference for a reason — we followed the guidelines,” Paladins head coach Clay Hendrix said. “I think our young men wanted to play for a conference championship, and the spring is when that will be contested, along with the national title. We feel we have a team that can compete for a championship, so we’re excited about that.”
The Citadel 2021 spring football schedule
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Feb. 27: at Mercer
March 6: vs. Chattanooga
March 13: at Western Carolina
March 20: at Wofford
March 27: vs. Samford
April 3: vs. ETSU
April 17: at VMI
Furman 2021 spring football schedule
Feb. 20: vs. Western Carolina
March 6: vs. Samford
March 13: at ETSU
March 20: vs. Chattanooga
March 27: at VMI
April 3: at Mercer
April 17: vs Wofford
Wofford 2021 spring football schedule
Feb. 20: vs. Mercer
Feb. 27: at Chattanooga
March 6: vs. ETSU
March 13: at Samford
March 20: vs. The Citadel
April 3: vs. VMI
April 10 at Western Carolina
April 17: at Furman
Comments