Chairs, punches thrown as college basketball game in Columbia turns into brawl

A college basketball scrimmage in Columbia on Monday turned into a violent brawl where punches and chairs were thrown, videos show.
The Benedict College men’s basketball team was hosting Voorhees College, and the game turned into a fight that was captured by several videos posted to social media.
An apology was issued by Benedict’s athletic Twitter feed and Facebook page: “The incident during the scrimmage tonight between Benedict College and Voorhees College does not represent the behavior nor the athletic conduct that we support at Benedict. To our guests, students, families and fans, we apologize that your experience tonight was not enjoyable.”
In another social media post, Benedict announced that “an investigation is taking place now.”
“We are committed to resolving this matter and resuming an enjoyable, family friendly basketball season,“ read the message, signed off on by the Benedict College Athletic Department.
The videos show that punches appear to be thrown by players as well as spectators coming out of the stands. Chairs were flying on the court, along the bench area and into the stands, and were thrown by members of each basketball team, in the videos.
The duration of the brawl was about 1 minute, the videos show.
There was no immediate word if any injuries were reported, or if there will be any criminal charges.
There was also no explanation what incited the brawl.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
