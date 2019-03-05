Men's Basketball

Nearing Selection Sunday, signs point to Zion, Duke in SC for NCAA Tournament

By Andrew Ramspacher

March 05, 2019 11:19 AM

Coach K on Zion Williamson’s path back from a knee injury

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski addresses the rehab process for star freshman Zion Williamson, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Williamson will miss his second game at Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Less than two weeks from Selection Sunday (March 17), all signs point to Zion Williamson and Duke coming to Columbia, March 22-24, for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Below are the latest bracket projections from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm.

The latest from Joe Lunardi

ESPN’s top bracketologist last updated his bracket Tuesday morning. He has the following games happening in Columbia:

South region

(1) Duke-(16) Campbell

(8) Iowa-(9) Florida

Midwest region

(7) Cincinnati-(10) Ole Miss

(2) North Carolina-(15) Colgate

Observations: This is the second straight week Lunardi has placed both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels in Columbia. The rival ACC schools last played at the same opening rounds location in 2017 (Greenville).

Duke and UNC conclude the regular season againsts one another Saturday night in Chapel Hill.

The latest from Jerry Palm

The top bracketologist from CBS Sports last updated his bracket Monday night. He has the following matchups happening in Columbia:

East region

(1) Virginia vs. (16) St. Francis (PA)-Norfolk State winner

(8) Auburn vs. (9) Central Florida

South region

(1) Duke vs. (16) Campbell

(8) Wofford vs. (9) Ole Miss

Observations: How would Mike Krzyzewski react to having to play in South Carolina against a South Carolina team for the second time in three years?

That could be the case with Wofford. Though, are the Terriers (26-4) better than a No. 8 seed? They entered the week with a NET ranking of 14.

The potential matchup would have the Spartanburg school face Spartanburg’s most famous product — IF Williamson has returned from injury.

