Columbia native Tevin Mack will finish college career at new school, report says

Former Dreher standout and Columbia native Tevin Mack will finish his college basketball career at another school.

Mack is leaving Alabama and has entered his name in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. The forward entered his name for the NBA Draft but withdrew it on Monday.

Mack is a graduate transfer and can play immediately. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

It will be Mack’s third different school. He signed with Texas out of Dreher High School but left after his sophomore season.

After sitting out a season because of transfer rules, Mack played in 34 games for Alabama this year and averaged 8.7 points a game. He had 16 double-figure scoring games.

Mack is the fourth Alabama player to transfer this offseason. The Tide hired Nate Oats from Buffalo after parting ways with Avery Johnson.