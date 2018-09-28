Former Gamecock linebacker released by Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts released former South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore on Friday.
Moore was an undrafted free agent coming out of South Carolina this year but worked his way on the Colts’ roster. He started the team’s opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared all three games this season with two tackles.
In the preseason, Moore was second on the team with 16 tackles.
If Moore clears waivers, the Colts could bring him back on their practice squad.
Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles in each of his four seasons, totaling 353 with 20 tackles for loss and 14 interceptions.
Comments