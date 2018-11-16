USC commit Zacch Pickens is an Under Armour All-American

USC commit, Zacch Pickens is sad that his senior season at T.L. Hanna is winding down, but he is excited about becoming a Gamecock.
Two South Carolina commits named to SC Football Coaches Palmetto Champions Team

By Lou Bezjak

November 16, 2018 09:50 AM

South Carolina commits Zacch Pickens and Keshawn Toney picked up another honor Friday.

Pickens and Toney were named to the SC Football Coaches Palmetto Champions Team. Pickens was named the Class 5A Upper State Lineman of Year and Toney the Class A Upper State Back of Year.

Pickens, the state’s No. 1 ranked prospect, has excelled on both sides of the ball this year. He has 65 tackles and 4 ½ sacks to go along with 547 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Pickens was selected to the Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-Star games.

Toney, a tight end, battled injuries early in the year but has come on strong. He has 55 catches for 692 yards and nine touchdowns. He was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl.

Palmetto Champions Team

Class 5A

Upper State Back of Year – Alex Meredith, TL Hanna

Upper State Lineman of Year – Zacch Pickens

Lower State Back of Year – Aliym Ford, West Florence

Lower State Lineman of Year – Josiah Commander, Dutch Fork

Specialist – Michael Hayes, West Florence

Upper State Coach of Year – Bubba Pittman, Rock Hill

Lower State Coach of Year – Marc Morris, Carolina Forest

Class 4A

Upper State Back of Year – Tyrell Jackson, Wren

Upper State Lineman of Year – Quantavious Cohen, Greer

Lower State Back of Year – Tiyon Evans, Hartsville

Lower State Lineman of Year – Caree Collier, North Augusta

Specialist – Patrick Nations, Walhalla

Upper State Coach of Year – Will Young, Greer

Lower State Coach of Year – Collin Drafts, AC Flora

Class 3A

Upper State Back of Year – Jalon Calhoun, Southside

Upper State Lineman of Year – Wyatt Tunall, Chester

Lower State Back of Year – Shamar McCollum, Dillon

Lower State Lineman of Year – Darrius Bell, Gilbert

Specialist – Owen Wilson, Broome

Upper State Coach of Year – Victor Floyd, Chester

Lower State Coach of Year – Rodney Summers, May River

Class 2A

Upper State Back of Year – Cortney Jackson, Abbeville

Upper State Lineman of Year – Nate Temples, Abbeville

Lower State Back of Year – Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay

Lower State Lineman of Year – Dal’mont Gourdine, Garrett Academy

Specialist – Cameron Profit, Hannah-Pamplico

Upper State Coach of Year – Jason Farmer, Landrum

Lower State Coach of Year – John Williams, Mullins

Class A

Upper State Back of Year – Keshawn Toney, Williston-Elko

Upper State Lineman of Year – Jordan Green, Lamar

Lower State Back of Year – Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill

Lower State Lineman of Year – Darius Williams, Hemingway

Specialist – Brady Nickles, Dixie

Upper State Coach of Year – Derek Youngblood, Williston-Elko

Lower State Coach of Year – Donnie Green Sea Floyds

