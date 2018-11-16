Two South Carolina commits named to SC Football Coaches Palmetto Champions Team

South Carolina commits Zacch Pickens and Keshawn Toney picked up another honor Friday.
Pickens and Toney were named to the SC Football Coaches Palmetto Champions Team. Pickens was named the Class 5A Upper State Lineman of Year and Toney the Class A Upper State Back of Year.
Pickens, the state’s No. 1 ranked prospect, has excelled on both sides of the ball this year. He has 65 tackles and 4 ½ sacks to go along with 547 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Pickens was selected to the Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-Star games.
Toney, a tight end, battled injuries early in the year but has come on strong. He has 55 catches for 692 yards and nine touchdowns. He was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl.
Palmetto Champions Team
Class 5A
Upper State Back of Year – Alex Meredith, TL Hanna
Upper State Lineman of Year – Zacch Pickens
Lower State Back of Year – Aliym Ford, West Florence
Lower State Lineman of Year – Josiah Commander, Dutch Fork
Specialist – Michael Hayes, West Florence
Upper State Coach of Year – Bubba Pittman, Rock Hill
Lower State Coach of Year – Marc Morris, Carolina Forest
Class 4A
Upper State Back of Year – Tyrell Jackson, Wren
Upper State Lineman of Year – Quantavious Cohen, Greer
Lower State Back of Year – Tiyon Evans, Hartsville
Lower State Lineman of Year – Caree Collier, North Augusta
Specialist – Patrick Nations, Walhalla
Upper State Coach of Year – Will Young, Greer
Lower State Coach of Year – Collin Drafts, AC Flora
Class 3A
Upper State Back of Year – Jalon Calhoun, Southside
Upper State Lineman of Year – Wyatt Tunall, Chester
Lower State Back of Year – Shamar McCollum, Dillon
Lower State Lineman of Year – Darrius Bell, Gilbert
Specialist – Owen Wilson, Broome
Upper State Coach of Year – Victor Floyd, Chester
Lower State Coach of Year – Rodney Summers, May River
Class 2A
Upper State Back of Year – Cortney Jackson, Abbeville
Upper State Lineman of Year – Nate Temples, Abbeville
Lower State Back of Year – Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay
Lower State Lineman of Year – Dal’mont Gourdine, Garrett Academy
Specialist – Cameron Profit, Hannah-Pamplico
Upper State Coach of Year – Jason Farmer, Landrum
Lower State Coach of Year – John Williams, Mullins
Class A
Upper State Back of Year – Keshawn Toney, Williston-Elko
Upper State Lineman of Year – Jordan Green, Lamar
Lower State Back of Year – Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill
Lower State Lineman of Year – Darius Williams, Hemingway
Specialist – Brady Nickles, Dixie
Upper State Coach of Year – Derek Youngblood, Williston-Elko
Lower State Coach of Year – Donnie Green Sea Floyds
Comments