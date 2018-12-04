GoGamecocks

Trio of Gamecocks named All-SEC by league’s coaches

By Ben Breiner

December 04, 2018 11:08 AM

Three South Carolina football players were named to the 2018 All-SEC squads as selected by the league’s 14 coaches. Deebo Samuel earned first-team honors as a kick returner and all-purpose performer, second-team honors at wide receiver. Offensive lineman Zack Bailey and punter Joseph Charlton both made the second team.



Samuel had 62 receptions for 882 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He led the SEC with a 24.8-yard kick return average, had the only kick return score in the conference this season and threw for one touchdown. He was fifth in the SEC with 5.2 receptions, seventh with 73.5 receiving yards a game.

On Monday, Samuel announced he will skip South Carolina’s bowl game.





Bailey started 38 games in his career, playing center as a freshman, tackle as a junior and his natural position of guard as a sophomore and senior. He was an anchor up front, but broke his leg in USC’s last game against Akron.



Charlton set the school record with a 44.8-yard punting average for a single seasom. Gis 43 punts yielded 24 fair catches, 16 inside the 20 and 13 of 50-plus yards. The Gamecocks ranked 12th in the country in net punting at 40.95 yards.



South Carolina (7-5) will face the ACC’s Virginia Cavaliers (7-5) in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 29 at noon on ABC.

2018 All-SEC Coaches’ Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

OL

Jonah Williams, Alabama

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Greg Little, Ole Miss

Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky

C

Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

WR

A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

QB

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB

Benny Snell, Kentucky

Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

AP

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

DEFENSE

DL

Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

Jachai Polite, Florida

Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

LB

Josh Allen, Kentucky

Devin White, LSU

Deshaun Davis, Auburn

DB

Deandre Baker, Georgia

Grant Delpit, LSU

Greedy Williams, LSU

Deionte Thompson, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cole Tracy, LSU

P

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RS

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

OL

Martez Ivey, Florida

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Deion Calhoun, Mississippi State

Zack Bailey, South Carolina

C

Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

WR

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Emanuel Hall, Missouri

QB

Drew Lock, Missouri

RB

D’Andre Swift, Georgia

Damien Harris, Alabama

AP

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

DEFENSE

DL

Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

Terry Beckner, Missouri

Derrick Brown, Auburn

LB

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Cale Garrett, Missouri

Mack Wilson, Alabama

DB

CJ Henderson, Florida

Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt

DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P

Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

RS

Mecole Hardman, Georgia

