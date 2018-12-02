GoGamecocks

Former Gamecock Jared Cook goes over 100-yard mark for third time this season

By Lou Bezjak

December 02, 2018 08:41 PM

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) is congratulated by running back DeAndre Washington after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) is congratulated by running back DeAndre Washington after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) D. Ross Cameron AP
Jared Cook continued one of his best seasons of his career Sunday.

The former South Carolina tight end caught seven passes for 100 yards and a TD for the Oakland Raiders in the 40-33 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was Cook’s third 100-yard game of the season.

For the season, Cook has 47 catches for 609 yards and five touchdowns. He is closing in career high for catches of 54 and has a chance to break his most yards in a year with 759.

Former Gamecock Johnathan Joseph picked off second pass of the year for the Texans in the win over the Cleveland Browns before leaving with a neck injury. Joseph told reporters after the game he should be fine.

GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 13

Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — Practice squad

Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — On injured reserve

A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Started at right guard

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans – 1 tackle

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — 2 kickoff returns for 52 yards

Mike Davis, Seattle Seahawks — 4 carries for 10 yards

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — 1 catch for 38 yards

Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions – 7 catches on 10 targets for 35 yards

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — 3 tackles

Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — Played but didn’t record any statistics

Melvin Ingram, DE, San Diego Chargers — Played Sunday night against Steelers

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — Plays Monday against Redskins

Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 4 tackles

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — 1 tackle, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed

Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Practice squad

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — 7 tackles, 1 pass defense

Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started at right tackle

Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — 1 tackle, 1 sack

Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — 4 tackles

Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — 2-2 on field goals, 2-of-3-extra points

DJ Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins – Plays Monday night.

Brandon Wilds, RB, Arizona Cardinals — Practice squad

David Williams, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Played but didn’t record any statistics

