Former Gamecock Jared Cook goes over 100-yard mark for third time this season

Jared Cook continued one of his best seasons of his career Sunday.
The former South Carolina tight end caught seven passes for 100 yards and a TD for the Oakland Raiders in the 40-33 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was Cook’s third 100-yard game of the season.
For the season, Cook has 47 catches for 609 yards and five touchdowns. He is closing in career high for catches of 54 and has a chance to break his most yards in a year with 759.
Former Gamecock Johnathan Joseph picked off second pass of the year for the Texans in the win over the Cleveland Browns before leaving with a neck injury. Joseph told reporters after the game he should be fine.
GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 13
Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans — Practice squad
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — On injured reserve
A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Started at right guard
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans – 1 tackle
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — 2 kickoff returns for 52 yards
Mike Davis, Seattle Seahawks — 4 carries for 10 yards
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — 1 catch for 38 yards
Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions – 7 catches on 10 targets for 35 yards
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — 3 tackles
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — Played but didn’t record any statistics
Melvin Ingram, DE, San Diego Chargers — Played Sunday night against Steelers
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — Plays Monday against Redskins
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 4 tackles
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — 1 tackle, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Practice squad
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — 7 tackles, 1 pass defense
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started at right tackle
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — 1 tackle, 1 sack
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — 4 tackles
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — 2-2 on field goals, 2-of-3-extra points
DJ Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins – Plays Monday night.
Brandon Wilds, RB, Arizona Cardinals — Practice squad
David Williams, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — Played but didn’t record any statistics
