Deebo sets sights on Senior Bowl, NFL. Here’s what’s next for South Carolina star

Deebo Samuel made the decision to skip South Carolina’s Belk Bowl matchup with Virginia, citing a desire to stay healthy and begin preparing for the NFL draft.
So what’s next for the former Gamecocks star?
Samuel recently detailed his plans for the upcoming weeks before he begins training in Arizona.
“You’ve got to cherish the time that you have with your family. I’ll get to be at home with my family for the first time since I’ve been in school because we’ve always been in a bowl game,” Samuel said at an event last week in Greenville. “From here until the beginning of January I’ll be with my family. ... Then come January 2nd I’ll be out there in Arizona training at Exos.”
Samuel made the decision to train in Arizona after consulting with several players currently playing in the NFL.
“I reached out to some guys that’s already in the league and asked them where they trained and asked them what they thought about Exos and really the top receivers, that’s where they end up going,” he said.
While Samuel will not play in the Belk Bowl, he is playing in the Senior Bowl. The game, which will be played Jan. 26 in Mobile, Ala., features some of the top senior college football players and NFL draft prospects in the country.
“(I want to) show them that I’m a great route runner and I’m a great person on and off the field. It’s not all about football. Just show them what I’ve been doing all year,” Samuel said. “Once the ball’s in my hands I’m capable of anything, really just how aggressive I am with the ball.”
When Samuel begins training he is hoping to improve his route running. But for now he is working out three-to-four days a week and staying in shape.
Even though Samuel’s time as a Gamecock was just recently completed, he is already able to look back on his time in Columbia with fond memories before beginning the next chapter of his life.
“One thing that really stands out about South Carolina is the fans. No matter if we’re up or down they’re still going to be there,” Samuel said. “They’re going to ride by our side. And really once coach (Will) Muschamp got there he changed the program around and brought it really to a brotherhood.”
