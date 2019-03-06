4 all-time Gamecock greats will have their jerseys retired this spring

South Carolina will retire four jerseys this spring.
Ray Tanner and the USC athletics department announced Wednesday that former softball pitcher Trinity Johnson (1995-97), track and field stars Terrance Trammell (1998-2000) and Miki Barber (1999-2003) and baseball pitcher Earl Bass (1972-75) will be honored with ceremonies over the next few months.
Johnson, a three-time All-American and owner of 11 school records, will be recognized April 6 at Beckham Field, prior to USC’s game against Alabama.
Trammell, a 13-time All-American, and Barber, a 20-time All-American, will be recognized during the USC Outdoor Open at the Cregger Track on April 13.
Bass, a two-time All-American and owner the school record holder for win-loss record, career shutouts and ERA, will have his jersey retired posthumously prior to the Gamecocks’ May 4 game against Vanderbilt at Founders Park.
”These outstanding individuals deserve to be recognized by having their jerseys retired at the University of South Carolina,” Tanner said in a press release. “When athletes, coaches and fans walk into our venues, they’ll know who set the stage for Gamecock successes. Honoring our history is something I feel strongly about, and I look forward to having more jersey retirements for years to come.”
Per USC policy, there is a five-year waiting period after a former Gamecock student-athlete’s last final season of participation before their jersey can be considered for retirement. As part of the policy, the University will retire jerseys, but will not retire numbers. Those numbers previously retired will continue to be in a retired state. There is a limit of six jersey retirements per academic year, with no more than one per sport per year.
In order for a former student-athlete to be considered to have their jersey retired at Carolina, the recipient must have been either a University record holder, consensus All-American, consensus National Player of the Year, an Olympic medalist while a student-athlete at USC, an All-SEC first- or second-team member for three years, conference player of the year, team MVP of a national championship team, or a post-season MVP leading to a national championship.
A committee of current Gamecock coaches and staff members, as well as representatives from the Intercollegiate Activities Committee of the Board of Trustees, USC Lettermen’s Association and a past retired jersey retirement recipient selected this year’s slate of retired jerseys.
“This is the first time that we’ve retired a former student-athlete’s jersey since 2005 (BJ McKie),” added Tanner. “I applaud the committee’s work and the vast amount of research that went in to determining this year’s slate of honorees. This is a process that will continue to honor our great history and outstanding former student-athletes and coaches.”
Jersey retirements at South Carolina prior to this year include:
FOOTBALL
#2 Sterling Sharpe (1983, 85-87)
#37 Steve Wadiak (1948-51)
#38 George Rogers (1977-80)
#56 Mike Johnson (1964)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
#3 BJ McKie (1996-99)
#11 John Roche (1968-71)
#22 Alex English (1972-76)
#42 Grady Wallace (1955-57)
#43 Kevin Joyce (1970-71)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
#13 Martha Parker (1985-89)
#14 Shannon Johnson (1992-96)
#53 Sheila Foster (1978-82)
BASEBALL
#1 Ray Tanner (1997-2012)
From South Carolina: FAQs / JERSEY RETIREMENT PROCESS
Q. What are the criteria for being considered to have a former student-athletes jersey retired?
A. A former student-athlete must have attained at least one of these achievements:
- University record holder
- A consensus All-American
- A consensus National Player of the Year
- An Olympic medalist while a student at USC
- An All-SEC 1st or 2nd team for 3 years
- Conference Player of the Year
- Team MVP of National Championship Team
- Post-season MVP, leading to National Championship
A former head coach can be considered if he/she has attained at least one of these achievements:
- A conference championship win(s)
- A NCAA national championship win(s)
- Coach for NCAA national championship record holder(s)
- Iconic status within the South Carolina University community and with the general public.
Q. How are jersey-retirements selected?
A. Nominations are encouraged by head coaches to the selection committee. The selection committee can also act on any candidate meeting the criteria with the approval of current head coaches. There is a five-year waiting period, which begins at the conclusion of the student- athlete’s final season of collegiate competition. The selection committee should include:
- The athletics director or designee
- Both a male and female head coach
- A former recipient (if available)
- A member of the Lettermen’s Association
- Board member of Intercollegiate Activities Committee of the Board of Trustees
There should be a limit of six total jersey retirements in one year, with no more than one for each sport, as not to dilute any one year of commemorations.
Q. Are there any non-USC athletics activities considered?
A. Non-USC athletics activities are part of the balloting process, such as post-graduate athletics success and Olympics success as a student athlete. Other factors considered are whether the nominee is a graduate or at least in good academic standing, with a reasonable opportunity to graduate.
Q. How will the jersey retirements be honored?
A. A recognition of the jersey retirement will be in the honorees’ venue, if applicable. In other sports, the recognition should be in a practice facility, locker room, etc. A day/game should be designated to honor the recipient.
