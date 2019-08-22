Introducing The State’s new South Carolina show: The GoGamecocks Podcast

Bryan McClendon, Jake Bentley break down South Carolina’s backup quarterback decision South Carolina football offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and senior quarterback Jake Bentley discuss the decision to name freshman Ryan Hilinski the backup signal caller over redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner and what it means for the Gamecocks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and senior quarterback Jake Bentley discuss the decision to name freshman Ryan Hilinski the backup signal caller over redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner and what it means for the Gamecocks.

Just in time for the start of the South Carolina football season, The State newspaper is starting a new podcast: The GoGamecocks Podcast. In this show, staff writers for The State will break down all the essentials that USC fans need to know to keep up with Carolina athletics in a quick, informative show that you can listen to in the length of an average commute.

During football season, The GoGamecocks Podcast will release new shows twice a week, on Monday and Thursday, to preview and recap Saturday’s games. You can subscribe via Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, TuneIn and RadioPublic, with further support for Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio coming soon.

In this trailer/minipod, beat writers Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner introduce the show and briefly discuss the news out of South Carolina that freshman Ryan Hilinski has beaten out redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner for the Gamecocks’ backup quarterback job and its potential impact.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW