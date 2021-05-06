He is the fastest runner in South Carolina. Next season, he will run for the Gamecocks

Prescott Jefferson has risen to the title of the state’s top high school sprinter and will be staying close to home for his college career.

The Ben Lippen High School senior officially signed to run for the South Carolina Gamecocks Track and Field program Thursday. He picked USC over South Florida and Coastal Carolina.

“They have an amazing program at USF and one at Coastal Carolina. They are getting amazing talent there. But overall, South Carolina is the place I want to call home,” Jefferson said.

With Jefferson’s signing, the Gamecocks’ program has secured the top male and female sprinters from South Carolina. Airport junior Jayla Jamison recently signed with USC’s women’s program. The two-time SC Gatorade track and field athlete of the year is bypassing her senior season of high school and enrolling in September. She eight individual championships to her name.

Jefferson wrapped up his high school career over the weekend by winning the 100, 200, 400 and was a member of the winning 4x400 relay team at the South Carolina Independent School Association Class 3A state meet in Charleston.

The state championship capped off an impressive season for Jefferson, who can boast the title of SC’s fastest high school sprinter. He holds the top times in the state for the 100 (10.54) and 200 (21.23) that came in the Rams Invitational, and his 200 time still ranks in the top 10 nationally.

Jefferson also took first place in the 100 and 200 at the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic, which pits the top public and private school runners in an invitation-only event.

“I am working six to seven days a week sometimes. I’m constantly going to my coaches and asking them what I need to do to get better,” Jefferson said. “... Been working since June. It (results) was kind of expected but I am grateful and blessed that it has happened.”

Jefferson started training with Charles Proctor, the Keenan boys coach who will take over at Ridge View next year, over the summer. Proctor said Jefferson’s progress has been “slow and steady” and began with transforming his body.

Jefferson, like most athletes during the pandemic, put on some weight and was up to about 161 pounds in June. Since then, he has dropped 13 pounds and his times started to fall beginning with the indoor season and then he has maintained that during his high school season.

Jefferson is focused on lowering his time even more in time for nationals in June and getting ready for his freshman year at USC.

“The progression has been well,” Proctor said. “His goal is to get under 21 (seconds) in the 200 and get in great shape so he can go off to Carolina and compete in the Southeastern Conference.

“South Carolina is getting a hard worker and they will get a great teammate who will do anything to see the success of his teammates.”

Jefferson was one of five athletes from Ben Lippen on Thursday to sign with college programs with others coming from the Falcons’ basketball team — Ross Hartzog (Pfeiffer) Clayton Hunt and Beltran Huertas (Columbia International) and Porter Stanley (Presbyterian).